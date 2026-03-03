Khalil Shakir’s Wife Dismisses Reports Linking Bills Star’s Retirement to Her Health Issues

Khalil Shakir has just completed the first season of his four-year contract extension. Yet retirement rumors around the Buffalo Bills‘ wide receiver have already started circulating. The speculation, notably, isn’t tied to football performance or injuries. Instead, it centers on claims about his wife, Sayler Shakir’s health. However, Sayler has now stepped in and made it clear that those rumors are completely baseless.

“Everything I have seen on Facebook claiming to be “breaking news” is never true,” Sayler shared. “Please don’t believe any quote/information you see on any social media-unless it’s directly from the person. Thanks for the concerned messages.”

The Bills’ receiver’s wife’s response came just days after a Facebook post gained traction online. The viral post alleged that Shakir was prepared to pause his career to support his wife, who it claimed was dealing with a serious health issue. It even included fabricated quotes attributed to the wide receiver:

“This battle is heavier than any Super Bowl. Sayler is the strongest soul I’ve ever known, and from this moment on, I’ll be her shield. My athletic career can pause, because true victories come from love and family. We humbly ask for your positive energy and prayers, because those prayers will strengthen our faith, and together, we’ll get through this.”

The post quickly drew emotional responses, with Bills fans flooding the comments section with prayers and support. But according to Sayler, the entire narrative, including the supposed statement about Khalil stepping away from football, is untrue.

The original post was shared by Gameday360 and also referenced alleged comments from teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, and coaches such as Joe Brady. None of those remarks, however, has been reported or confirmed by the Bills organization.

In fact, the only recent family-related absence involving Shakir dates back to the 2025 season, when he missed two days of practice in November. At the time, some speculated about a possible injury. Sayler later clarified the situation herself, announcing on Instagram the birth of their daughter, Sunny Haven, putting any concerns about his status to rest.

Now, she has once again addressed the speculation directly, dismissing the retirement talk and any claims regarding her health. And in doing so, she has urged fans to rely only on verified statements from the Shakir family, not viral posts.

Meanwhile, it’s not all touchdowns and highlight reels for the receiver and the Bills. After all, Shakir has raised a concerning injury issue as he heads toward the 2026 campaign.

Khalil Shakir shared a concerning injury update

Khalil Shakir has quietly been the Bills’ most dependable receiver over the past couple of seasons. But as he turns the page toward 2026, he’s also sparked a bit of concern. In a recent Instagram dump, Shakir included a photo of himself with his right foot elevated in a walking boot.

“Random lately,” he captioned.

He looked relaxed and in good spirits, smiling in the pictures. Still, the visual raised eyebrows. And then Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills added context on X:

“Shakir in a cam boot & wearing TED stockings. This strongly suggests that he had [right] ankle surgery recently,” while also adding, “Same side he had high-ankle sprains last 2 years. Possibly Tightrope for stability or a simple ankle scope clean out.”

A Tightrope procedure is minimally invasive, which suggests this may not be a major setback. If anything, it could be preventative maintenance. That alone should ease some concern within the organization and the fan base. Shakir has been one of the more reliable pieces in Buffalo’s receiving corps, effectively leading the group over the past two seasons.

He wrapped up 2025 with 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns. Durability has largely been part of his profile since being drafted in 2022, appearing in 62 of a possible 68 games. This past season, the only game he missed was the team’s essentially meaningless Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.

That said, the ankle issue isn’t new. He dealt with a high-ankle sprain early in the season and later battled through a rib injury. So while he’s expected to carry his 2025 momentum into 2026, his health, especially that right ankle, will be something to monitor closely.