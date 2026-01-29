Bills Lose Reputed Coach to Josh Allen & Co.’s Direct Rivals After Joe Brady’s Hiring

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a coaching overhaul ahead of the 2026 season, with several key roles now up for grabs. Following Joe Brady’s promotion to head coach, Buffalo immediately found itself searching for a new offensive coordinator. Not long after, the Bills also lost their defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich, who departed for the Green Bay Packers.

And now, that reshuffling continues, as Buffalo is set to lose its cornerbacks coach, Jahmile Addae, to the Miami Dolphins. Per reports, Miami is hiring Addae as its cornerbacks coach ahead of the 2026 season. After Buffalo moved on from Sean McDermott and elevated Brady, many expected the Bills to retain Addae, especially given his experience developing defensive backs at both the NFL and college levels.

Before arriving in Buffalo in 2024, Addae built a long résumé across multiple programs. He spent time with Cincinnati, Arizona, Minnesota, West Virginia, Georgia, and Miami. After early roles as a graduate assistant and working briefly with running backs, he transitioned fully to the defensive side, serving as a defensive analyst at Arizona before becoming the team’s defensive backs coach.

Following his 17-year tenure across various college stops, he finally made the jump to Buffalo as the Bills’ cornerbacks coach in 2024. On the field, the results in 2025 were mixed. Under Addae’s guidance, the Bills’ secondary produced 13 interceptions, a respectable takeaway total. At the same time, opponents threw for 2,894 passing yards, which are about 170.2 yards per game, while scoring 19 passing touchdowns, with opposing quarterbacks posting a 79.8 passer rating against Buffalo.

Fast forward to now, and Addae is moving on to Miami. While the Bills haven’t publicly confirmed the reason for his departure, the timing strongly suggests it’s tied to the broader coaching shakeup underway in Buffalo. In Miami, Addae will inherit a secondary that clearly struggled at cornerback in 2025, making his role immediately significant.

According to Pro Football Focus, Miami entered the 2025 season with the league’s weakest cornerback unit. They posted just a 64.2 PFF coverage grade in 2024. And the inconsistency carried over. While the Dolphins recorded nine interceptions in 2025, they also allowed 3,920 passing yards. It’s roughly 230.6 yards per game, with opponents averaging 6.9 yards per attempt and throwing 29 touchdown passes.

That context helps explain both Miami’s urgency to make a coaching change and why Addae emerged as a clear target. With his arrival, the Dolphins enter the 2026 season amid notable coaching changes, both at head coach and now at cornerbacks coach. For Buffalo, though, the head coach position is settled. The focus now shifts to filling out the rest of the staff as the franchise continues reshaping its coaching structure.

Joe Brady made one of the very first coaching decisions

The Bills explored several familiar options while searching for a replacement for Sean McDermott ahead of the 2026 season, including interviewing Brian Daboll. In the end, though, Buffalo chose continuity, promoting Joe Brady from within as the franchise’s next head coach. And Brady didn’t take long to make his first major call. According to reports, he’ll continue handling offensive play-calling duties in 2026.

“Joe Brady will continue to call offensive plays as the new head coach of the #Bills, source says. A plan for continuity for Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on ‘X’ this week.

The HC’s decision to retain his play-calling duties isn’t hard to understand. In 2025, the Bills ranked fourth in total offense (376.3 YPG) and fourth in scoring (28.3 PPG). A year earlier, they finished 10th in total offense (359.1 YPG) while ranking second in scoring (30.9 PPG). Brady called plays throughout both seasons. Meanwhile, Josh Allen thrived under the guidance of Brady.

The quarterback captured his first career MVP award. Across two seasons with Brady as offensive coordinator, Allen threw for 7,399 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, posting a 101.8 passer rating. He also added 1,110 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns during that span. For now, Buffalo will continue its search for a new offensive coordinator. But once that hire is made, all signs point to Brady keeping the play-calling sheet in his hands rather than handing it off.