Bills Mafia Divided on Damar Hamlin as Safety Dons Patriots Jersey

Fans of the Buffalo Bills are bracing for the possibility of Damar Hamlin’s departure in free agency, but a recent moment added an unexpected layer. After the 2025 season, Hamlin’s one-year deal expired, sending the safety back to the open market. Then, just before free agency, he was spotted wearing a New England Patriots jersey, specifically that of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

That image alone was enough to spark mixed reactions. Some fans were puzzled, questioning why he’d wear a rival’s jersey. Others viewed it differently, pointing to his close friendship with Diggs and the simple reality that Hamlin is, once again, a free agent. And that’s where context becomes important.

It’s not difficult to understand the initial confusion. The Bills–Patriots rivalry has been one of the AFC East’s defining storylines for decades. It intensified during Tom Brady’s run in New England and has continued into the Josh Allen era in Buffalo. From the early 2000s onward, Brady’s Patriots controlled the division, going 33-3 against Buffalo during his tenure.

That dynamic shifted in the 2020s after Brady’s departure. With Allen under center, Buffalo gained the upper hand, going 9-4 against New England since 2020, a stretch that also marked the exits of both Brady and Bill Belichick from the Patriots. Given that history, it’s easy to see why a Patriots jersey raised eyebrows in Buffalo.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Preseason-Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears Aug 26, 2023 Chicago, Illinois, USA Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse 60, safety Damar Hamlin 3, and offensive tackle Alec Anderson 70 lead the Bills out of the tunnel before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanielxBartelx 20230826_gma_bd7_0051

But there’s another side to it. Hamlin and Diggs spent three seasons together with the Bills and built a strong bond off the field. When Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a 2023 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Diggs was among the teammates who supported him during that critical stretch. The jersey, in that light, looks more personal than symbolic.

There’s also the practical element. After five seasons in Buffalo, Hamlin is heading into free agency again following a one-year, $2 million deal. Given how 2025 unfolded, a return in 2026 feels uncertain. He appeared in just five games, recorded one tackle, and landed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Meanwhile, other safeties stepped up: Jordan Poyer with 70 combined tackles and Cole Bishop with 85, complicating his path back into a major role. Taken together, it makes sense why Hamlin could be exploring a fresh start. And in that broader context, the Patriots jersey becomes less about rivalry and more about relationships, and timing.

Fans have mixed reaction on Damar Hamlin’s wearing a Patriots’ jersey

After Damar Hamlin showed up wearing Stefon Diggs’ jersey, the confusion showed up instantly online. One fan summed it up bluntly: “I’m very confused why is he wearing a Pats jersey.” That reaction tracks. Rivalries aren’t casual in the AFC East. For a segment of the fanbase, symbolism matters.

But others quickly pushed back, reframing the moment with context. One reply read, “Stefon Diggs visited him in the hospital after he almost died btw but god forbid he wears a jersey of a rival team.” That response shifts the lens. It moves the conversation away from logos and toward loyalty between teammates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameBlazers (@footballblazers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Another fan added, “When his incident happened diggs was the first teammate in the hospital to come visit him, some things are just bigger than sports 💯💯🤬.” And someone else added, “Diggs was first person see him when he passed out on the field.” Those reminders aren’t random. They’re rooted in one of the league’s most emotional moments.

Then there was this: “He supported his friend who played in the Super Bowl.” That comment feels almost understated. Strip away the rivalry, the cap talk, the speculation, and it becomes simple. This wasn’t about Buffalo or New England. It was about friendship. Sometimes, the loudest reactions miss the quiet context. And sometimes, context changes everything.