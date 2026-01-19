Bills Make Final Decision on GM Brandon Beane After Firing Sean McDermott – Report

The Buffalo Bills’ Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos didn’t just end another Super Bowl run. It set off a major reset in Buffalo. Following Saturday’s defeat, the Bills have reportedly fired head coach Sean McDermott. And for the first time since 2017, the franchise is officially back in the market for a new head coach. That decision immediately raised another question: Does this reset extend to the front office as well?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The answer, at least for now, is no. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bills are retaining general manager Brandon Beane. In fact, Buffalo has now promoted Beane to their President of Football Operations.

“Moving forward, Brandon Beane will now serve as the President of Football Operations/General Manager of the Buffalo Bills,” said owner Terry Pegula in a statement. “Brandon will oversee all facets of our football operation, including the oversight of our coaching staff. I have full faith in and have witnessed Brandon’s outstanding leadership style and have confidence in his abilities to lead our organization.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bills brought Beane and McDermott ahead of the 2017 season, a pairing that helped pull the franchise out of a long playoff drought and turn it into a yearly contender. Division titles, consistent postseason trips, and organizational stability followed. Nearly a decade later, though, that partnership has come to an end. Beane now remains in Buffalo, while McDermott is out. And Beane’s first job would now be to search for a new HC.

The decision came just a couple of days after the Broncos eliminated them in the Divisional Round, a game where Buffalo’s issues were hard to miss. Denver forced five turnovers, capped by a decisive overtime interception from cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian on a deep throw from Josh Allen. The same moment that ultimately sealed the Bills, as well as McDermott’s fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

McDermott’s résumé in the regular season remains strong. Over nine seasons, he posted a 98–50 record, led Buffalo to five straight AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024, and guided the team to the playoffs in eight of his nine years as head coach. The issue, however, was always January.

Buffalo’s postseason results never quite matched its regular-season dominance. This year, though, the opportunity felt different. The playoff path didn’t include Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow. On paper, the door looked open for Buffalo to finally reach the Super Bowl. Instead, the season ended in another divisional-round exit. And this time, it cost McDermott his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

McDermott finished with an 8–8 playoff record. And for most of his tenure, the Bills struggled away from home in the postseason. Their 27–24 Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this postseason marked the first road playoff victory of the McDermott era. Now, McDermott becomes one of the most prominent head coaches available on the market. As for the Bills, they turn the page and begin their search for a new leader, with Beane set to guide the process and shape the franchise’s next chapter.

Top head coaching candidates for Brandon Beane to replace Sean McDermott?

The 2025 offseason has already put a crowded head-coaching market into motion, with roughly 10 teams searching for a new leader. A couple of those vacancies are already off the board. The New York Giants hired John Harbaugh, while the Atlanta Falcons landed Kevin Stefanski. Now, with Sean McDermott out in Buffalo, the focus shifts to one question: who’s next for the Bills?

ADVERTISEMENT

One option is keeping the search in-house. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a name to watch. He’s already drawn interest around the league, interviewing for three head coaching jobs this cycle. And his familiarity with Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense works in his favor. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich is another internal candidate. Though still early in his career, Babich has spent two seasons running Buffalo’s defense and is viewed as a rising coach in league circles.

Looking outside the building opens up even more possibilities. Brian Daboll has quietly emerged as a logical option. While he’s currently drawing interest primarily for offensive coordinator roles, his history in Buffalo as the OC keeps him firmly on the radar. That familiarity could matter if the Bills decide experience with the organization is a priority.

Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of candidates, and the list could continue to evolve. For now, the task falls to the Bills’ President of Football Operations, Brandon Beane, to sort through the options and decide which direction makes the most sense for Buffalo’s next chapter.