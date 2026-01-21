Bills Make First Move to Hire Sean McDermott’s Replacement for Josh Allen & Co.

The Buffalo Bills have promoted Brandon Beane to President of Football Operations, and with that move comes a major responsibility. For the first time in nearly a decade, Beane will now lead Buffalo’s head coaching search after the team parted ways with Sean McDermott following a nine-year run. And one of the names for the head coach candidate has just surfaced: The Washington Commanders run-game coordinator, Anthony Lynn.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bills are scheduled to interview Lynn for the vacant post on Saturday, per league sources. The 57-year-old is no stranger to Buffalo or to head coaching discussions. Lynn previously served as an assistant head coach with the Bills and was a finalist for the head coach job back in 2017, before the team ultimately hired McDermott.

Fast forward to now, McDermott is out, and Lynn is back in the conversation. Talk about a full-circle moment for the Commanders’ running backs coach. The report surfaced nearly 48 hours after the Bills parted ways with McDermott, following a quiet Tuesday that produced no new updates on Buffalo’s head coaching search. That silence wasn’t all that surprising.

Most of the top candidates around the league had already interviewed elsewhere or had interviews scheduled, without yet knowing that a job in Buffalo might suddenly become available.

