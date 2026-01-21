Bills Make Move for Josh Allen’s Favorite Sean McDermott Replacement – Report

The Buffalo Bills kept things quiet on Tuesday following the decision to part ways with Sean McDermott. But that silence didn’t last long. Within the span of an hour on Wednesday morning, Buffalo reportedly began making moves, requesting interviews with multiple head coaching candidates. One of those names is a very familiar one inside the organization: former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills have officially requested an interview with Daboll for their head coaching vacancy, bringing a former Buffalo coordinator firmly back into the conversation.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!