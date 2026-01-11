Sean McDermott Adds More Salt to Cam Little’s Wounds as Bills HC Has Strong Words for Josh Allen

Even though Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little missed a 54-yard field goal just before halftime against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, he still left an impression. A big one, apparently. Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted after the game that he almost skipped pregame warmups altogether, just so he wouldn’t have to watch Little kick.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The head coach later gave a bit of context to his reason, as he leaned into some classic Western New York humor. “The guy (Little) was kicking it from East Aurora, basically,” McDermott joked.

Exaggeration aside, the respect was obvious. In Buffalo’s 27–24 win, Little finished 1-of-2 on field goals (succeeded in a 43-yard attempt) and a perfect 3-of-3 on extra points. He may have missed one, but judging by McDermott’s reaction, the leg talent definitely didn’t go unnoticed in Little’s postseason debut. However, the kicker’s missed field goal definitely drew a few side-eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late in the second quarter, after the two-minute warning, the Jaguars got the ball back and tried to steal points before halftime. Trevor Lawrence fired a deep throw down the middle to Parker Washington, but Jacksonville had no timeouts left. They couldn’t get lined up in time to spike the ball, the clock ran out, and it looked like that was it for the half.

But things got a little trickier.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief officials’ conference, one second was put back on the clock. Additionally, the Bills were flagged for offside on the play, which moved the ball five yards closer and gave Jacksonville an untimed down to get the kickoff and to send Little out for a long field-goal attempt. On the final play of the half, he lined up for a 54-yarder. But this time, it didn’t have the same ending. The kick missed. Jacksonville headed into halftime down 10–7, and almost instantly, social media jumped in with the classic “ball don’t lie” reactions.

For Little, though, it was a surprising moment. After all, the second-year Jaguars’ kicker hit from 70 yards in the preseason and drilled an official 68-yarder to set the regular-season record. So, missing from 54, especially in that situation, felt unexpected. And in the end, it mattered. The Jaguars went on to lose the wild-card game by three points, making that missed kick one of those moments that lingers a little longer than most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!