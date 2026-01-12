Sean McDermott Confirms Stance on Tush Push Ban as Bills HC Gets Called Out for Hypocrisy Against Jaguars

When you take a public stance against something and then turn around and benefit from that very thing a few months later, you’re inviting scrutiny. That’s exactly what happened to Sean McDermott after the Buffalo Bills escaped the Wild Card round with a 27–24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier in the offseason, McDermott had publicly backed Green Bay’s proposal to ban the tush push.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Against Jacksonville, though, that very play played a key role in pushing Buffalo into the divisional round. Naturally, it raised the obvious question: had McDermott softened his stance? The short answer is NO. Despite the optics, McDermott insists his position hasn’t budged.

“My position hasn’t really changed at all,” McDermott said when asked about his stance on wanting to ban the tush push. “Even though there’s no significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players. There’s other data out there that suggests when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. And I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This isn’t a new argument from McDermott. He made the same case months earlier at the NFL’s annual owners’ meeting, where he emerged as one of the strongest voices pushing for a ban. Back then, his concern centered on the mechanics of the play itself, along with the player’s safety.

“It’s force, added force, and then the posture of the players, being asked to execute that type of play, that’s where my concern comes in,” he said back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether the league eventually revisits the health data around the tush push is a debate for another day. For now, McDermott’s concern for player safety (particularly when it comes to Josh Allen) isn’t really in question. What complicates things is the timing. Because Buffalo didn’t just use the tush push against Jacksonville, but they leaned on it to seal the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, facing a critical fourth-and-inches, the Bills turned to the play McDermott wants outlawed. Allen took the snap and disappeared behind a wall of bodies. Teammates shoving, surging, and carrying him forward until the pile somehow morphed into an almost surreal 10-yard gain. One snap later, they went right back to it. Another tush push. Another scrum. And another Allen touchdown. That was the ballgame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And the moment it happened, McDermott’s comments from last spring came rushing back. He may still oppose the tush push on principle, but that hasn’t stopped fans from calling out the contradiction.

Fans pointed out a contradiction after Sean McDermott leaned on the tush push

The fan reaction didn’t take long, and it followed a familiar pattern: Direct, blunt, and unforgiving. As Buffalo leaned on the play late, one comment summed up the mood perfectly. “That hypocrite McDermott just ran the tush push again,” while another quickly followed with context fans hadn’t forgotten: “Reminder Sean McDermott campaigned to ban the tush push this offseason citing player safety and then ran it at the highest rate in the NFL this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, the issue wasn’t strategy. It was a memory. What really fueled the frustration was the disconnect between words and actions. McDermott’s safety-first framing came back to haunt him in real time. One fan bluntly asked, “concern for the health and safety of the players? so why do you run it and put your players in harms way.” That question captures the core of the backlash. If safety is the line in the sand, fans expect consistency.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Jan 5, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20250105_db2_sv3_022

The numbers only added more gasoline. Bills fans and neutral observers alike were quick to point out usage trends, with one comment cutting through the debate entirely: “lol bills used more than anyone this season.” That detail matters because it reframes the criticism. This wasn’t a one-off moment of desperation. It was a team repeatedly leaning on a play that their head coach publicly wants gone.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then came the most extreme take, one that reflects how emotional the debate has become. “If you voted against it, you shouldn’t be allowed to use it.” It’s not a realistic solution. But it does underline the sentiment. McDermott may still oppose the tush push in principle. But once Buffalo benefited from it on the biggest stage, fans decided the contradiction was fair game.