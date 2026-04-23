Sean McDermott Gives Honest Verdict on Joe Brady as Bills HC After Landing New Role

When the Buffalo Bills promoted Joe Brady as head coach to replace Sean McDermott, the criticism was evident because of how Brady’s offense operated this past season, despite strong performances from Josh Allen and James Cook and a top-five finish in points per game. But ahead of the draft, McDermott has backed his successor, even while acknowledging that this new role will be different for Brady.

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“It’s hard for me to know because I would say this about anyone who’s never done the job before, with all due respect to Joe in this case. It’s a different job, and we can prepare all you want, having gone through it myself, but it’s a different job than any job that leads to that job,” McDermott said during a conversation with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

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“So, Joe is a very talented coach. He’s a very talented play-caller. And what I saw in Joe in the four seasons I think he was with us, he’s going to do a very good job, and I’m looking forward to watching him. And, I think he knows, and I hope he knows, that I’m always here if he needs anything.”

Brady spent four seasons under McDermott’s guidance, moving from quarterbacks coach to interim offensive coordinator and eventually becoming the full-time offensive coordinator in 2024. During Ken Dorsey’s tenure as OC, the Bills leaned heavily on Allen’s individual ability.

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When Brady took over, the offense became more structured and balanced, helping Allen secure his first MVP. The Bills averaged 30.6 points per game in 2024, ranking second in the league, along with 361.2 yards per game, which ranked 10th.

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The following season, production remained strong but looked slightly different. Buffalo averaged 28.3 points per game, fourth in the league, and improved to 378.5 yards per game, third overall. Allen finished with 3,668 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while James Cook rushed for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns, the best season of his career.

Still, after a Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos and another missed Super Bowl opportunity, criticism followed, eventually leading to McDermott’s exit. That also sparked questions about whether McDermott influenced offensive decisions.

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At the same time, scrutiny fell on Brady’s play-calling, including a heavy reliance on screen passes, repeated concepts, and fewer aggressive downfield attempts, which at times made Allen appear more constrained than usual.

For context, the Bills ran screen plays on 9.06% of their offensive snaps last season, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL. Now stepping into the head coaching role, Brady has acknowledged both the opportunity and the expectations that come with it.

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“I understand that I’m walking into this role in a much better position than Coach McDermott did. I’m not naive to that,” he said after becoming the head coach. “I also understand that the expectations are higher as well. I didn’t take this job to shy away from expectations.”

Entering the 2026 season, Brady now faces a different challenge. It’s not just about calling plays, but about managing the entire team and stepping into a role McDermott held for nearly a decade. Allen has already pointed to that transition, noting that while Brady respects what the team built over the years, he’s also bringing his own identity.

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“Still respecting the past with what’s been here the last 10 years and not shying away from that,” Allen said. “But also having his own twist on it and having that competitive edge that we’re trying to instill in the guys right now. And to be able to have that competitive stamina.”

So when McDermott emphasized how different the head coaching role is from any position leading up to it, it wasn’t just a general statement. It reflects the reality Brady is stepping into.

At the same time, this offseason isn’t only about Brady’s transition. It also shifts attention to what McDermott does next after his departure, with the former Bills head coach now without a team.

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Sean McDermott is exploring a new role outside of coaching

Sean McDermott can feel how different this offseason is. For the past nine years, he was used to preparing for the draft as the Bills’ head coach. This year, that routine has changed with him no longer in that role. That said, he isn’t stepping away from the draft entirely.

In fact, Mike Jones of The Athletic reported that McDermott will make a “handful of appearances” as an analyst during the upcoming NFL Draft, which is just hours away. And it’s not hard to see why.

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Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

Buffalo moved on from McDermott in the second half of January 2026, a point when most teams searching for head coaches were already deep into the hiring process. Instead of taking a coordinator role, McDermott chose to step away for a year with the intention of returning as a head coach.

Given the way the Bills performed under his leadership, it’s reasonable to expect interest around the league in a coach of his profile. Reports suggest he has stayed engaged with the game, studying film, attending games, handling day-to-day responsibilities with his family, and maintaining his routine. When the right opportunity comes up, McDermott is expected to be back on the sideline as a head coach