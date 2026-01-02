Sean McDermott Makes Final Decision on Josh Allen for Week 18 as Bills HC Announces Triple Injury Setback

A few storylines are lining up heading into the Buffalo Bills’ 2025 regular-season finale against the New York Jets. For one, Sunday marks the Bills’ final home game at Highmark Stadium. And then there’s the bigger question: Whether Josh Allen would even suit up in Week 18, potentially bringing his consecutive starts streak to an end.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That uncertainty didn’t last long.

On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined WGR-AM and shut down the speculation. Allen, according to McDermott, is “good to go” for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, stating, “He’ll be good to go for the game, and we’ll take it one day at a time.” With that, the quarterback will extend his streak to 121 straight regular-season starts or 134 if you include playoff games.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, the reigning MVP missed four games during his rookie season in 2018 but has started every contest since Week 2 of that year. Among active quarterbacks, only Philip Rivers owns a longer streak. We’re talking about 255 consecutive starts when including the postseason and setting aside his brief retirement.

However, the doubts around Allen’s availability surfaced after the reigning MVP aggravated a foot injury during Buffalo’s Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That issue kept him out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, fueling talk that the Bills might prioritize rest with the playoffs approaching. But McDermott later confirmed that Allen would be limited in Friday’s session and will lead the offense on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which naturally raises the bigger question: Is starting Allen in Week 18 the safest move with postseason football right around the corner? It’s not the first time Buffalo has faced this situation. Last season, McDermott started Allen in the regular-season finale primarily to preserve the streak. But only for the quarterback to jog off the field after a single snap.

Whether this decision pays off or backfires is something the Bills will find out soon enough. What is clear, though, is that Allen’s status wasn’t the only update Sean McDermott shared. In fact, Buffalo is also managing multiple injury concerns heading into a critical stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sean McDermott ruled three players out of the regular-season finale

Ahead of Week 18, the Bills’ defense is limping toward the finish line. Just hours before kickoff, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out three defensive starters for the regular-season finale: linebacker Terrel Bernard, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, and safety Jordan Poyer.

Bernard’s absence stems from a calf injury he suffered in Buffalo’s Week 17 loss to the Eagles. He exited that game early, and with him sidelined, Shaq Thompson is expected to step into the starting role against the Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poyer, meanwhile, has been unavailable for a couple of weeks now. His issue dates back to Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns, when he suffered a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter. He went down recording a half-sack on quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Poyer came off the field for Buffalo’s final two defensive snaps in that game. But he hasn’t played since, including last week’s matchup against Philadelphia.

As for Jones, the situation has been lingering. The veteran defensive tackle has been managing a calf issue for several weeks. But reports indicate he may have aggravated it against Cleveland. That flare-up kept him out in Week 17 and will now sideline him again for the regular-season finale.

But the injury list doesn’t stop there. McDermott also labeled defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring) and tight end Dalton Kincaid as questionable for Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosa has been playing through a hamstring injury since late November. And despite appearing in 15 games this season, and posting 29 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two passes defended, the timing suggests Buffalo could be cautious with him as the playoffs approach. Kincaid, meanwhile, missed the Eagles game due to a knee injury, marking the fifth contest he’s sat out this season.

That knee issue was aggravated in Week 16 against the Browns. The same game in which he was held without a catch on one target. With just one Week before the postseason, the Bills are clearly balancing availability with preservation, especially on defense. Whether this growing list of injuries becomes a real postseason concern? That’s something we shall see.