Bills Star Accuses Eagles’ Jalen Carter of Purposely Injuring Him as DT Risks NFL Suspension Again

The Buffalo Bills saw their division hopes slip away Sunday after a narrow 13–12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The result alone stung, but the game didn’t end without a bit of controversy. Late in the contest, right tackle Spencer Brown was forced to briefly leave the field after suffering an eye injury while engaged with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The moment occurred midway through the second half when Brown appeared to be poked in the eye during the exchange. Trainers immediately rushed onto the field to evaluate him before escorting him to the sideline for further examination. Fast forward to now, and Brown has made it clear he doesn’t believe the contact was accidental. Asked directly about the play, the Bills lineman didn’t hesitate.

“No, I don’t think so, but it was coming, I guess,” Brown said when questioned on whether the hit was accidental.

Brown missed only a handful of snaps, with reserve lineman Ryan Van Demark stepping in briefly before returning to finish the game. Still, the conversation around the play didn’t fade once he was back on the field. Replays only added fuel to the debate. Video appeared to show Carter also grabbing Brown across the throat during the exchange, though officials did not flag the sequence.

After the final whistle, Brown was visibly animated while exchanging words with Eagles players and later doubled down on his belief that the contact was deliberate. And you can see the reason why. The right tackle later explained why the injury was serious enough to warrant additional concern. He noted that his vision remained compromised even after returning to play for the rest of the game.

“Make sure that my vision is still good. I to get checked out after this because it’s still fogged over,” Brown said. “Just go back out there and try to your job to your best ability… It’s just fogged over, so I have to go see the docs after this. But nothing’s broken in there, but it’s still looks like there’s a haze out throughout the room. So just checking it out.”

That said, if the league ultimately agrees with Brown’s assessment, Carter could be facing discipline when fines are announced next week. And if that happens, it wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory. Instead, it would mark the second time this season that Carter has landed on the league’s disciplinary radar.

Jalen Carter could end his regular season in the same way he started

Jalen Carter found himself in a similar spotlight following the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys back in September. The incident unfolded immediately, with just six seconds into the game during an injury delay involving Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren. As play was stopped, Carter and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went face-to-face. As the two separated, Carter spat in Prescott’s direction, prompting officials to eject him on the spot.

While there was a brief debate over what exactly happened, the league didn’t take long to review the incident. And it didn’t stop at the in-game ejection. The NFL fined Carter $57,222 and issued a one-game suspension. However, because Carter was disqualified before playing a single snap, the league treated his Week 1 ejection as the game served.

“Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1 and he will forfeit his game check,” the league said in a statement. “The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal.”

Fast forward to now, and Jalen Carter is once again under scrutiny. This time, after his on-field exchange with Spencer Brown, something the Bills’ star believes was intentional. Whether that results in a fine, a suspension, or no action at all remains to be seen. But given Carter’s recent history, it’s a situation the league is unlikely to ignore for long.