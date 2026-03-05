Von Miller Calls Josh Allen a Unicorn & Shares His Impact on Buffalo Bills

Essentials Inside The Story Miller credits Josh Allen as his primary reason for signing with the Bills in 2022

After a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2025, Von Miller is now a free agent

Despite playing with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, Miller still values Josh Allen right alongside them

No matter which team Von Miller goes to, he’ll always circle back to the same name: Josh Allen. Despite having Jayden Daniels as his quarterback in Washington now, Miller never shies away from extending credit where it’s due, all thanks to the “winning culture” the Buffalo Bills quarterback brought to the team.

“Josh Allen is a unicorn,” Miller said on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “Not just a great player on the football field, but he’s the quarterback that you want whenever you’re building a team. It’s more than just playing great on the football field, and having great arm strength and the angles. The way he moves around the locker room, around that facility, it energizes guys. He’s a jokester, a prankster, but he has this way of dropping your guard and making you feel like you’re one of the guys when you’re on his team.”

But for Miller, Allen’s influence goes well beyond the field. In fact, the signal caller was one of the key reasons the linebacker decided to join Buffalo after his Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Josh Allen came here and became a creature,” Miller said in March 2022, of Allen’s growth in Buffalo. “He became a superstar quarterback, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to be a part of this. I believe in him. I believe in this offense.”

In fact, he also talked to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who attested to the same fact.

“To be honest, I talked to him about this locker room since he got here,” the linebacker said. “I asked him about it. He said he loved it. He said he loved everything about Buffalo. For Stefon Diggs, Mr. International, for him to give me those kudos, it really made me feel at peace with coming here and being a part of this.”

And once Miller arrived at Highmark, it didn’t take him much time to realize Diggs was not lying.

During his three-year stretch in Buffalo, Allen led the team to three consecutive AFC East division titles. They also reached the Divisional Round thrice and won an AFC Championship Game during that span. The only missing piece, however, is that Allen never quite managed to get Buffalo to the Super Bowl. Still, that never really changed Miller’s perspective. If anything, he has remained consistent about where Allen ranks among the quarterbacks he’s played with.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

“He’s just got a special aura about him,” Miller said last year. “I’ve played with some great ones — [Matthew] Stafford, and of course Peyton [Manning] — and he is one of those guys. I’m witnessing something different right now, and I can’t put my finger on it.”

The admiration, though, isn’t just about the wins, stats, or big throws. According to Miller, a lot of Allen’s impact shows up both inside and outside the locker room.

Allen has consistently shown up for his teammates during difficult moments. Take Miller’s own injury, for example. When the linebacker suffered a season-ending ACL tear, Allen was quick to emphasize how valuable Miller remained to the team.

“Obviously sucks, losing him,” Allen said of Miller. “The guy of his caliber, what he came here to do, and helped this team out. I don’t know when he’s coming back, but he’s coming back, and to just have his presence in the locker room, and teaching guys still, that will be a big help for us.”

Ahead of the 2023 season, the quarterback was even spotted spending time with Miller’s kids after a Bills practice at the team’s training facility.

As for Miller, the veteran linebacker is still uncertain about what comes next in his NFL career. But if the decision were entirely his, he’d go back to the team that is sure to raise many eyebrows after his relentless appreciation for Allen.

Von Miller wants to reunite with the Broncos

Following his three-year stint with the Bills, Miller signed a one-year contract with the Commanders and is now heading into free agency. During his chat with Rich Eisen, the veteran linebacker clarified that staying in Washington would be his preference, albeit with a twist.

“I would love to be a Washington Commander. Now, if something were to happen and I’m not a Washington Commander, then I would love to go to the Denver Broncos,” he said.

It’s not hard to understand why Miller wants a Broncos reunion in 2026. For starters, he spent nearly a decade in Denver, won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning, and was the longest-tenured, most decorated Broncos player at the time of his trade away from the franchise.

Not only that, but Miller also went on to record some career highs with his first team. The linebacker holds the record for the most career sacks in Broncos history (110.5) recorded between 2011 and 2021, after breaking Simon Fletcher’s previous record of 97.5 career sacks recorded between 1985 and 1995.

Miller is also seeking something personal: A closure with the Broncos that he never truly got.

“I got traded whenever I was there, I didn’t get that chance to have closure,” he added. “I didn’t get to walk into the stadium and be, ‘Ok, this is my last game’ or ‘I’m gonna do this with the fans.’ I didn’t get that closure. So, I would love to have, you know, closure with the Denver Broncos.”

That said, free agency is now just a week away. And the 36-year-old is expected to have clarity about his NFL future soon. Whether that future lies with the Commanders or in a reunion with the Broncos, we’ll likely find out in the coming weeks.

