Brandon Aiyuk Dividing 49ers Locker Room as Kyle Shanahan Faces Firing Deadline: Report

Trade rumors have circled Brandon Aiyuk all offseason, fluttering around like a swarm he couldn’t quite shoo away. When the whispers grew louder, some insiders claimed the 49ers were fielding calls to trade the wideout. But Aiyuk didn’t hide behind vague statements. He laughed it off in a YouTube post, shrugging at the speculation: “They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets/muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed,” he posted. “Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me.”

It was a bold moment of defiance that made it feel like maybe, just maybe, the noise didn’t rattle him at all. But the calm face didn’t stop NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo from jumping in with reassurance. He told viewers, “My understanding is Brandon Aiyuk is in a really good space with the team.” The remark sounded like a peace offering—proof that both camps were committed to moving past distractions.

Yet even with Garafolo’s measured tone, the tension lingered. After all, when your star wideout is busy posting cryptic messages, it’s hard to convince the world everything is truly smooth trailing. That’s where the 49ers insider, Chase Senior, comes in with the latest insight. Senior believes that while the whole Niners roster has a great vibe ahead of the 2025 season, the only negative vibe for the Niners has kind of been Brandon Aiyuk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You think about what has transpired this off-season?” Senior explained. “Kyle Shanahan at the NFL owners meetings. ‘I’m as excited for this year as I’ve been in a really long time. I’m recharged.’ What has Brock Purdy said this off-season? ‘There is a renewed sense of energy inside this building. The vibes are great.’ George Kittle? ‘The vibes are back. We never want what happened last year to happen again.'” Well, let’s just say that Senior isn’t talking the talk here.

AD

When talking about the vibes, Purdy pointed out that “Everybody came back, phase one ready to roll… Every day, there’s just been juice and energy.” Kittle, on the other hand, was optimistic about the upcoming season. “The fact that we’re all here having a good time, the vibes are high. I’d say they are immaculate.” Senior later explained that the upbeat vibes around the Niners have a simple reason: everyone’s back and present for minicamp.

He pointed out that Trent Williams is back at the voluntary workouts, and so is Nick Bosa. Besides, every veteran showed up at the mandatory minicamp. A 100% attendance. The excitement was palpable, and so were the vibes. But there’s a wrinkle. And as per Senior, it’s Brandon Aiyuk. “Yet the only negative vibe in the dark cloud has kind of been Brandon Aiyuk,” the 49ers insider said.

“Because of what he’s done and what he’s said. Instagram stories, tweets, posting on his community tab on his YouTube channel in tweet form, and so Aiyuk has brought this on himself. Aiyuk has stirred the pot. He’s caused some of this drama, and he has caused us people like us to talk about something like this. So, hopefully the Niners can just get over this. Aiyuk can get over this.” Senior ranted. Translation?

Well, in an NFL locker room, a single player with bad vibes can throw off the chemistry, sap the energy, and turn optimism into distraction faster than any opponent ever could. And according to Chase Senior, Brandon Aiyuk is that one player. That too, amidst his trade rumors. And that too, when the 2025 season is rapidly approaching.

Amidst all the good vibes, if not the chaos, head coach Kyle Shanahan has found himself at the center of attention again. And not for good reasons.

Kyle Shanahan just can’t afford things going downhill

Exclude the first couple of years in San Francisco, the 49ers have thrived under the head coaching of Kyle Shanahan. Think about this—after taking the helm from Chip Kelly, after the Niners had a 2-14 season in 2016, Shanahan led the team to four playoff berths and a couple of Super Bowls—a great achievement. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves—the head coach had an 8-4 record in the postseason, no doubt. Again, a great mark. But he is yet to win a Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Add a poor 6-11 season and finishing last in the division, and you’ve got frustration among the fans as the faithful have seen their hopes and dreams being shattered. The reason can be anything—injuries, blunders by special teams, and the lack of chemistry. But it’s Shanahan who’s under the center. Entering the 2025 season with massive investments, he simply can’t afford things to go south.

via Imago San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 and head coach Kyle Shanahan watch from the sideline during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240211172 JohnxAngelillo

“I actually think the 49ers are going to be good this year,” Mile Florio of Pro Football Talk explained. But there’s a catch. “But if they have a disaster, I don’t know what Jed York’s going to do,” Florio added. Understandable. After listening to Shanahan, Jed York invested in his players, handing massive contract extensions to Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner. Worth around $404 million. And still, if things went south? Diabolical! The backward counting might start.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The 49ers are one of those teams that would be dysfunctional. But for the fact that John Lynch (GM) and Kyle Shanahan have done a great job of overcoming the dysfunction,” Florio added. “So when you have an owner who may decide, ‘I just need a fresh start,’ if they fail to make it to the playoffs this year. If they are on the wrong side of.500, I just don’t think that’s going to happen. But if it does happen, it’s something to keep an eye on.”

Things seem clear now: the 49ers could fall apart if they start losing, because their success depends heavily on Shanahan and Lynch holding everything together. And Jed York might get trigger-happy and fire people if they miss the playoffs. Plain and simple.