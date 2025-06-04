Brittany Mahomes Turns Heads With $275 Million Announcement for Patrick Mahomes

Offseason used to mean quiet time for the NFL families. But not for the Mahomes crew. Patrick Mahomes has been balancing toddler wrangling with trophy polishing, while Brittany somehow makes business meetings look like brunch dates. Between their fishing trips, Bible mornings, and the constant baby chaos, it’s been nonstop. She even joked on Instagram about “Challenging herself” with three kids, like it’s a gym circuit. And honestly? That might be the calmest part of their schedule.

And the plot only thickens from here. When they’re not chasing babies or bass, they’re somehow running Kansas City. The big slick charity event? They helped rake in over $4 million—literally. Their steakhouse, 1587 Prime? Yes, it’s nearly ready to roll (with Travis Kelce). And yeah, Patrick’s foundation is out-funding youth programs like clockwork. One can bet that the couple has turned the offseason into a full-time hustle. But the job isn’t done yet, nor is the hustle.

Because if you’ve followed Patrick and Brittany in the past few years, then you must be aware that the couple co-owns the Kansas City Current as well, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). And the vibe just couldn’t get any more positive. Why? Well, the KC Current is now valued at $275 million. Yup, you read that right.

On Tuesday, Forbes shared a post on their IG page, breaking the news that America’s 14 pro women’s soccer clubs are collectively worth nearly $2 billion. And get this, Forbes predicts that the price tags will keep rising. Kansas City Current is valued at $275 million. They shared a picture in their post. Right after that went down, Brittany hopped up on her IG handle and shared the post in her story.

Though she simply shared the post and didn’t write anything, being the co-owner of the team, you can assume how proud she was feeling. Patrick joined his wife in the ownership of the KC Current back in January 2023 and became the first NFL active player to co-own an NWSL team. But amidst the celebration, Brittany also opened up about the stressful phase after giving birth to baby number three.

Brittany Mahomes’ breastfeeding journey is coming to an end

Earlier this year, just before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs kicked off their postseason journey, the couple welcomed their third child. A baby girl. And a little sister to Sterling and Bronze. They named her Golden Raye Mahomes. No wonder Brittany is blessed with three beautiful kids. But let’s face it—amidst supporting her husband during the games, and her business ventures, motherhood sometimes can be a bit overwhelming for Brittany.

And yes, there are a few moms who choose to use some tricks to make things a little easier during and after the pregnancy, for you know, to avoid stress. And Patrick Mahomes’ wife isn’t an exception. Recently, she just opened up about one of the struggles she faced after welcoming baby Golden. Last week, Brittany shared a story on her IG and revealed that her breastfeeding journey was coming to an end.

While she shared the emotional side of parenting her newborn, she also revealed something that made the process a bit easier. We’re talking about Milk by Mom. A service that helps moms and gives them the freedom to enjoy some moments. “It’s just wild to me that so many people out in the world don’t know about this and haven’t heard about this,” Brittany shared in the video.

She went on, “It’s like the greatest thing ever and will save you some space in your house and some stress if you do travel a lot and you are breastfeeding.” She also admitted that she wanted to help other moms who have just welcomed their kids and are struggling with the same thing. All in all, Brittany Mahomes is embracing the role of motherhood along with her business ventures in this NFL offseason.