Broncos’ Dre Greenlaw Risks Another NFL Suspension Just Days After Hefty Punishment

The Denver Broncos just made it seven straight wins this season after grinding out a 10–7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders during Thursday Night Football in Week 10. It’s something they haven’t pulled off since 2015, the year they went all the way and lifted the Lombardi. The only wrinkle, though?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the streak screams “vintage Broncos,” there’s a bit of noise around linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The veteran has been quietly under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and this marks the second time he’s drawn attention for something other than his playmaking in what’s supposed to be his breakout season in Denver.

During the first-and-10 in the opening quarter, with just under six minutes left on the clock, the Raiders receiver Tre Tucker had already been taken down by Ja’Quan McMillian. The play was essentially over. But then Greenlaw came charging in, lowering his helmet and spearing Tucker while he was already on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right after the hit, the Kansas City Chiefs legend Mitchell Schwartz took to X and shared the clip, hinting that Dre Greenlaw might be getting another call from the league office soon. Although it’s still unclear, it naturally raises a question: will the NFL intervene again?

After all, this isn’t Greenlaw’s first brush with league discipline; he’s already served a suspension earlier this season. Given that history, it wouldn’t be surprising if the league takes a closer look at this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league had already suspended Dre Greenlaw for one game

The 2025 season was supposed to be Dre Greenlaw’s breakout year in Denver. The reasoning is simple: the 28-year-old was coming off a torn Achilles that limited him to just two games in 2024. The Broncos still bet big, signing him to a three-year, $35 million deal in March. But before the season even kicked off, a lingering quad issue from training camp sent him to short-term IR, costing him the first six games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He finally made his debut in Week 7, during Denver’s dramatic 33–32 comeback win over the New York Giants, and looked the part. He recorded six tackles and a hit on Jaxson Dart in limited snaps. But just when it seemed like he was settling in, the league hit him with a suspension for the very next game. The reason? Unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL confirmed in their statement that, “After the conclusion of the Giants-Broncos game, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field.”

A video that surfaced on social media after the game appeared to show Greenlaw walking toward the ref and yelling at him moments after Wil Lutz nailed the game-winning 39-yard field goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seventh-year LB appealed the league’s decision, which he eventually lost, and the punishment was upheld. Given his history this season, Greenlaw’s latest lapse in judgment could have significant consequences for both his availability and the Broncos’ defensive stability.