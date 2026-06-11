Broncos Owner Sends Strong Message on Sean Payton After Announcing 5-Year Contract Extension

When Sean Payton took over as the Denver Broncos‘ head coach, the franchise was stuck in a seemingly endless stretch of turmoil. Since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, the Broncos missed the postseason for eight straight years, including the 2023 season when Payton arrived. But over the past two seasons, his team has emerged as one of the NFL’s most successful regular-season squads.

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That’s why the Broncos rewarded the veteran head coach, recently signing Payton to a new five-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season. The Broncos owner and CEO, Greg Penner, broke the news on Thursday while acknowledging Payton’s contribution to the organization.

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“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations,” Penner said. “I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton, along with the alignment and stability across our football operations. We’re thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.”

When Payton arrived in Denver, the Broncos had just endured a disappointing 5-12 season right after a blockbuster trade to acquire Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Poor defensive and offensive performances, injuries, and multiple penalties doomed the Broncos’ season, forcing the ownership to bring Sean Payton to lead the franchise.

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A veteran football coach with 37 years of experience with 27 seasons in the NFL, Payton was already a Super Bowl-winning head coach, having led the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons with Drew Brees running the offense. As things stand, Payton currently has the 12th most regular-season wins in NFL history at 194.

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But in the past two seasons, Payton flipped the Broncos’ trajectory after a poor first season in 2023. With Bo Nix becoming the franchise quarterback, the Broncos have gone 10-7 and 14-3 in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, respectively. Nix and Payton led Denver to its first playoff appearance in the 2024 season, ending almost a decade-long drought.

A year later, the Broncos clinched the AFC West for the first time in a decade while making an AFC Championship appearance. Had Nix not suffered an injury in the Divisional Round, the Broncos had a legitimate chance to make the Super Bowl. Besides, Payton’s offense and defense also became the top units in the league.

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Since 2024, the Broncos have fielded a top-10 offense in several categories. The unit ranked first in fewest sacks allowed, eighth in passing touchdowns, and fifth in the AFC in both points and touchdowns scored. On the defensive side, Denver has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game under Payton while also recording more than 60 sacks in consecutive seasons. Last but not least, 12 Broncos’ players earned Pro Bowl nods under Payton’s leadership.

That said, the 62-year-old head coach is now heading to his fourth season as the Broncos’ head coach. While he still had a couple of years left on his previous deal, the ownership has just secured his future for many more years to come. The development gained momentum just a month after Greg Penner extended general manager George Paton.

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The Broncos offered both Sean Payton and George Paton long-term deals

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Sean Payton lobbied Greg Penner to extend general manager George Paton on a long-term deal, considering Paton’s been a part of the team’s leadership, which saw extensive success in the last two seasons. And last month, the Broncos signed Paton on a five-year contract extension.

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Per the team’s owner, Paton’s extension “reflects our confidence in his leadership, vision, and the overall direction of our team…As our general manager, George has demonstrated a strong commitment toward building a winning roster while forming a collaborative and supportive partnership with Sean Payton. I’ve enjoyed working with George over the last four seasons and appreciate the alignment we share in positioning the Broncos for sustained success.”

Paton was entering the final year of his original six-year deal that he signed back in 2021. During that stretch, Paton oversaw some of the toughest decisions, including Russell Wilson’s historic trade, and the eventual divorce between both parties that cost the Broncos then-record $85 million in dead money against the team’s salary cap.

However, Paton was also part of the team’s decisions when the Broncos drafted Pat Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr., and Bo Nix, and signed Zach Allen, Talanoa Hufanga, and Devon Key in free agency. And most recently, the Broncos have acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via a trade from the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

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That said, with Payton and Paton now locked into long-term deals, the Broncos are eyeing another strong season in 2026.