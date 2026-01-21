Broncos’ Pat Surtain Confirms Locker Room’s Feeling on Jarrett Stidham, Addresses Bo Nix Injury

The Denver Broncos edged past the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and are now set to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship this weekend. But there’s a major wrinkle heading into the matchup. Denver will be without its starting quarterback, Bo Nix, who suffered a broken ankle and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

With Nix sidelined and Jarrett Stidham expected to step in against New England, Broncos defensive leader Patrick Surtain II shared his reactions to the injury and confidence in Stidham moving forward.

“I ain’t gonna lie,” Surtain said, “after the game, you feel all the emotions running. We just came off a big victory, we feeling good, energy’s good, then I heard the news about Bo (Nix), and my heart just dropped…We were in a perfect situation, perfect spot. Then that news happened. It’s unfortunate for sure. But I got all the trust, we got all the trust in Stidhy (Stidham) to make things work.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!