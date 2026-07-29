Sean Payton Explains Reason Behind Keeping Jonathan Cooper With Broncos Amid Legal Issues

The Denver Broncos‘ training camp drew added attention when outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper reported on Tuesday. The 28-year-old is currently facing five charges stemming from a felony assault case and could be suspended by the NFL before the start of the 2026 season. His participation in training camp naturally raised questions amid the ongoing legal situation. On Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton addressed the matter, acknowledging the league’s process while explaining the Broncos’ approach moving forward.

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“We’re staying the course with league protocol, club protocol, relative to what we’re advised to do. He’s been fantastic working away from the building, and we’ll continue to do that and monitor it,” Payton said on Wednesday. “We’re supportive and yet very much aware of the seriousness of these type of things. But pretty much what I said in the spring, you know, there’s a schedule, and a course to this, and that’s what we have to follow.”

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Cooper is not scheduled to be arraigned until August 31, by which point the Broncos will have already completed both training camp and the preseason. As a result, it remains unclear how the situation will be resolved before then.

The latest development gained momentum almost two months after Cooper’s first arrest on June 4, 2026. Per reports, the incident took place at Cooper’s residence in Parker, Colorado, where he and his girlfriend were involved in an argument, which ultimately escalated into a physical confrontation over their cell phones. Police documents state Cooper’s girlfriend accused him of infidelity and took his cellphone before throwing it across the room.

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On June 11, another arrest was made after Jonathan Cooper reportedly violated the protection order and harassed the protected party through repeated telephone calls. Soon after, the Broncos released a statement, citing that the team is “disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter.”

As part of the legal troubles, the Broncos excused Cooper from the mandatory minicamp. But now that the 28-year-old has reported to training camp, it can be concluded that the league is allowing Cooper to practice until a final resolution arrives. While the NFL is expected to suspend the LB ahead of the season, that decision may also depend on the final resolution.