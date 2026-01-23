Sean Payton Sends Strong Drake Maye Warning to Broncos Before AFC Championship Game vs Patriots

Drake Maye undeniably drove the New England Patriots to a 14-win regular season and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. But the production that defined his second year hasn’t quite carried over into the first two rounds of the postseason. Still, as New England heads to Denver to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, Sean Payton is openly praising Maye. And in doing so, the head coach has sent a pointed message to his own defense.

“I think one of the strengths with watching him is when he comes underneath, it’s his touch underneath to the underneath throws,” the Broncos’ head coach said ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. “Sometimes, those balls are six yards away from the half back, and then I wasn’t aware he finished the season with fourth in rushing yards behind the guys that we would expect near the top. So, he’s extremely fast. And those come from, obviously, pocket scrambles. But he can run.”

The comments stand out given how dominant Denver’s pass defense has been, ranking second in completion percentage allowed and yards per attempt, fourth in passing touchdowns surrendered, and sixth in passer rating allowed. But Payton’s caution isn’t misplaced. Maye finished the regular season with 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions while leading the league with a 72.0% completion rate.

And the efficiency Payton referenced didn’t disappear once the pocket collapsed. Maye completed 99 passes while under pressure in 2025, one of the highest totals in the league. To put that into context, in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, Next Gen Stats charted Maye being pressured on 18 dropbacks. Yet he still completed 10 of 16 passes for 177 yards on those plays.

That efficiency also went well beyond simple checkdowns. He topped the NFL with 8.9 yards per attempt and a league-best 113.5 passer rating, underscoring why his quick, precise throws, especially underneath, are such a problem for defenses. Add in 450 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, largely off scrambles, and the concern becomes clearer.

That combination explains why Payton is approaching the matchup carefully, even with an elite defensive unit at his disposal. At the same time, though, it doesn’t erase the reality of Maye’s postseason dip. While his regular-season résumé places him firmly in the MVP conversation, the playoffs have told a different story so far. One that makes Sunday’s AFC Championship test as much about rediscovering form as it is about validating Payton’s praise.

Drake Maye’s stat line in the postseason suggests a different tale

Drake Maye has undeniably put together an MVP-caliber second season. The postseason, though, has told a different story. Take the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans. On the surface, the Patriots walked away with a 28–16 win. Dig a little deeper, however, and Maye’s night was far from smooth. He finished 16-of-27 for 189 yards, threw three touchdowns and one interception, and absorbed five sacks along the way.

That game fits a broader postseason trend. Maye’s completion rate has dipped by more than 13 percentage points from the regular season to the playoffs. The drop is even sharper when you look downfield: his deep-ball completion rate has fallen from an NFL-best 61.8% in the regular season to just 38.9% this postseason. Even with a respectable 4–2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 93.4 passer rating, the efficiency that defined his year hasn’t consistently shown up in January.

So while Sean Payton hasn’t held back in praising Maye, it’s fair to assume he’s fully aware of those postseason struggles. That said, the second-year quarterback doesn’t sound rattled by the late dip in form.

“Trying to get the ball out of my hand and just being cognizant of the edge rushers and taking care of the football is the No. 1 thing. If we have time and have a look downfield, you know me, I’m gonna take a shot,” Maye said ahead of the AFC Championship round.

That’s what makes Sunday’s matchup so polarizing. Payton clearly respects Maye’s strengths and what he can do when he’s in rhythm. At the same time, Maye enters the game looking to clean up what hasn’t worked in the postseason so far. With both teams just one win away from making the Super Bowl, the spotlight isn’t just on his talent. It’s on whether he can rediscover his regular-season efficiency when it matters most.