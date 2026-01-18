New Broncos QB Sends Strong Super Bowl Message After Joining Sean Payton’s Side

After their 33–30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, the Denver Broncos moved on to the AFC Championship Game, but not without a major setback. Starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle late in the game, an injury that will require season-ending surgery. With Nix sidelined, the Broncos wasted little time addressing their quarterback depth.

According to Adam Schefter, Denver is signing former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci to the practice squad. DiNucci is familiar with the organization, having previously spent time with the Broncos a couple of seasons ago. And once the news surfaced, he didn’t waste any time setting the tone. Taking to X, he made his expectations clear, and they weren’t modest.

“It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services,” DiNucci wrote. “Good thing my schedule is open this week. Broncos country…Let’s go get a Super Bowl?

