“Tore Me Up”: Broncos’ Bo Nix Speaks Out on Career & Injury Struggles in Emotional Letter to Daughter Riley

On February 25, 2026, Bo Nix finally had a reason to smile after the Denver Broncos fell short in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. Yes, it was his 26th birthday. But more importantly, he and his wife Izzy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Riley, on that same day.

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Riley wasn’t there to watch how her father’s season actually unfolded. The comebacks, the wins, the setbacks, and ultimately, the injury that ended Denver’s Super Bowl hopes. But Nix has now made sure she’ll understand all of it. Not just the season, but the full arc of his career and how he’s handled moments like these.

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“Our season didn’t end the way I thought it would,” Nix wrote in a letter to his daughter. “I broke my ankle one step away from the Super Bowl. It hurt. Bad. Not just physically. It hurt because I love playing the game with my teammates. It hurt because we’ve built something really special. It hurt because when you’re that close to something you’ve dreamed about your whole life, you don’t want it taken out of your hands.”

Nix and the Broncos’ postseason had been nearly flawless up to that point. They had just taken down the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. But even in that game, things had already started to shift.

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Nix managed to finish the game, but he fractured his right ankle just three plays before Wil Lutz drilled a 23-yard field goal in overtime to seal a 33-30 win. The victory sent Denver to the AFC title game. Nix, however, was ruled out for the remainder of the postseason.

What followed only added to the frustration. He underwent surgery and is on the road to spend the next 12 weeks sidelined. Rehab was slow, repetitive, and, in his own words, boring. But that stretch took a turn once Riley arrived.

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“After the injury, I had to find a new rhythm. I was very bored. I couldn’t wait for you to arrive,” Nix added. “Neither could your mom, because I was driving her crazy being around the house all day. Maybe you felt the same, because you decided to arrive a week early. And after you arrived … well, suddenly the stillness didn’t feel miserable anymore. It felt like a gift.”

Back on October 10, 2025, Nix and Izzy had announced they were expecting their first child. A few months later, Riley arrived on Nix’s birthday. After sharing the news, Izzy called it the “best birthday party (she’d) ever been to.”

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At the same time, Nix’s letter to Riley wasn’t just about last season. The quarterback used it to connect the dots across his entire journey. He even went back to his childhood, recalling a moment when his grandfather came home on a random Tuesday and revealed he had been fired as the offensive coordinator at the University of Miami. That day, his grandfather told Nix and his family that “When God closes one door, He opens another.”

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 28: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116241228066

Surely, the learning from his grandfather seemed to have stuck with Nix. In the letter to his daughter, Nix further made it clear that 2025 wasn’t his first encounter with adversity. He pointed to being benched at Auburn, falling short of the playoffs at Oregon, and even draft night, when every other quarterback was taken before the Broncos selected him in the first round of 2024.

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“This season certainly wasn’t the only time I’ve had a tough break on the football field, and hopefully I’ll play long enough for you to remember a few of my setbacks,” Nix added. “I don’t necessarily want that to happen, but I also know that adversity is inevitable. At some point, you’ll probably hear that I was benched and broken at Auburn. That I fell just short at Oregon. And that I was the last quarterback taken in the first round.

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“I been doubted. I’ve been dismissed. And I have my fair share of critics. Those things don’t feel good. Early on, they tore me up. I immediately wanted to prove everyone wrong. I wanted to please everybody. Every comment felt personal. Every doubt felt like disrespect. I developed a chip on my shoulder.”

And yet, that same chip helped shape what followed. He led Denver to the playoffs in his rookie season, ending the franchise’s postseason drought since their Super Bowl run in 2015. A year later, he took it a step further, guiding the Broncos to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

If not for the injury, he would have had the chance to face New England with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Instead, he had to watch from the sidelines as the run ended there.

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Now, though, the focus has shifted again. In that same letter to Riley, Nix made one thing clear. After everything that happened, he’s coming back for the 2026 season. And this time, he plans to return stronger.

Bo Nix will return stronger, wiser, and hungrier

In the same letter to his daughter, Bo Nix made his stance on returning for a third season with the Broncos pretty clear. He wrote:

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“As I write this, I am finishing up rehab for my ankle — and learning how to rock you back to sleep at 3 a.m. I’ll be back on the field soon. Stronger. Wiser. Hungrier.”

Nix has broken his ankle three times over the course of his football career. Still, this latest injury against the Bills was in a different area and isn’t viewed as a long-term concern. Still, that doesn’t mean the recovery has been simple.

He underwent surgery in late January, and the initial phase was strict. For at least four weeks, he wasn’t allowed to put any weight on the ankle. In total, he’s expected to spend around 12 weeks away from football activities before gradually returning.

The timeline, though, is still encouraging. Nix might return in time to take part in Denver’s offseason program. At the same time, his doctors are being deliberate about what he can and cannot do as he works through recovery, so there’s no rush to push things too far, too soon.

As things stand, Bo Nix is on track to return as the starter for the 2026 season. And if his own words are anything to go by, the expectation isn’t just a comeback. It’s a more complete version of him once he’s back on the field.