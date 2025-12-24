brand-logo
Browns Announce Roster Move to Replace Quinshon Judkins After Devastating Injury Update

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 24, 2025 | 10:04 AM EST

Browns Announce Roster Move to Replace Quinshon Judkins After Devastating Injury Update

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt a tough late-season blow. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle during the Browns’ Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, an injury that officially brought his rookie season to an early end with just a couple of games remaining.

With Judkins sidelined and his roster spot opened up, Cleveland moved quickly. The Browns have since signed offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the active roster after claiming him off Buffalo’s practice squad. The team made the news official on Wednesday, noting, “We’ve signed OL Kendrick Green to the active roster off Buffalo’s practice squad.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

