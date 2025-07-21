Browns Find Kevin Stefanski Replacement as Shedeur Sanders Makes Instant Impact – Report

Just a couple of weeks back, NFL analyst Aaron Schatz took a hard look at the quarterback carousel—and coaching chaos—spinning in Cleveland under Kevin Stefanski. Despite the noise, Schatz made one thing clear: Stefanski might not have the cleanest win-loss record, but he’s not the problem. In fact, he argued the Browns would regret letting him walk. “Listen, if they were to get rid of Stefanski, he would get hired by another team,” he noted. “Yes, everyone in the league has a lot of respect for him.”

Still, let’s not pretend Stefanski isn’t feeling the heat heading into 2025. Hot seat? He’s practically reclining on it. Sure, he’s got a couple of Coach of the Year trophies on the shelf. That’s no small feat, especially in Cleveland… But three losing seasons in five years is hard to ignore. The leash isn’t long. If things start to unravel this fall, the buzz around a potential breakup won’t just be a noise. It might become reality.

In a hypothetical world where the Browns have recorded another losing season and the team has cut ties with Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ faithful will demand a better HC to lead their team. And as things stand, Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos predicted the former Alabama head coach, Nick Saban (retired from coaching in 2024), as a top contender to replace Stefanski.

“Cleveland would be a team desperate enough to give Saban whatever he wants to take over their program. That would surely entice the coach to go back to the NFL ranks,” Burgos wrote. The writing is on the wall, well, not for Saban as the Browns’ HC, but the former Alabama HC’s return to coaching. The ex-Alabama QB, Greg McElroy, recently stopped by the Mac and Cube show last week.

McElroy was confident that a close person to Saban told him that the six-time National Championship-winning head coach is interested in making a thrilling comeback. “A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire… They seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching,” McElroy said. “He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again.”

Nick Saban back on a sideline? Sure, that tracks. But Saban as the HC of the Browns? That’s a question. Let’s just call it straight—Saban’s college head coaching résumé? Flat-out legendary. We’re talking 292 wins, just 71 losses, and one tie. He went 9-2 at Toledo, held his own at Michigan State with a 34-24-1 run, and then turned Alabama into a dynasty with a jaw-dropping 201-29 record. Oh, and throw in six national titles for good measure. It’s the kind of track record that makes NFL owners do a double-take… Or it seemed so.

Because when it comes to the NFL record? That’s where it gets murky. Saban served as the Dolphins‘ head coach for a couple of seasons and had a 15-17 track record. Well, it’d be foolish to compare his NFL record with his college statistics, but then again, we’re talking about a hypothetical world in which Nick Saban could lead the Browns as their HC. If things went south in Cleveland this year, the Browns could cut ties with Stefanski.

And if that happens, Saban could be a great option. But as things stand, the former Alabama HC will stay retired. And even if he comes out of retirement, he’ll likely be in college. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski is still tackling the crowded quarterback room at the training camp, and Shedeur Sanders is back at it.

Shedeur Sanders turned heads on day 1 of the training camp

A stability under the center is a major concern for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns. Not just this offseason because they’ve got a crowded quarterback room, it’s a script we’ve been noticing for years in Dawg Pound. The frustration is brewing among the Browns’ faithful. With training camp already in motion, the Browns have still to decide their starting quarterback.

And everyone’s in the mix. Veterans—Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with rookies—Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. While it’s been a months-long debate that Flacco will be the QB1 and Shedeur might not get an opportunity to start. But the Colorado Buffaloes product manages to turn heads every time he gets an opportunity.

After facing pre-snap struggles at the beginning of the offseason, Shedeur completed 77.4% passes in the final two weeks of the practice. And now? He’s back at it. On Monday, the Browns shared a clip of Shedeur on their social media handle, where the 23-year-old quarterback can be seen throwing a pass to fellow rookie Luke Floriea.

The Browns signed Floriea as an undrafted free agent. And you could feel that with the regular season looming… The rookie wideout has developed a good chemistry with Shedeur.

“(Sanders) likes to have fun out there, that’s the best I can describe it,” he said last month, on the “Honor The Land” podcast. “He comes on the field, he’s going up to the receivers. And like, thinking of celebrations to do when we score, crazy celebrations. That’s awesome, it lightens up the mood.” Starting quarterback job seems complicated in Cleveland. But as things stand, Shedeur Sanders continues to make an impact and is competing for the QB1 role.