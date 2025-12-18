Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Ready for $1M Strong Bill Belichick Decision as Kevin Stefanski Firing Seems Inevitable, Report

With just three weeks left in the 2025 regular season, the head-coaching carousel is already starting to spin. A few teams appear headed toward a reset. The New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans, for instance, will look for a new HC after firing Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan. And once playoff hopes faded, the spotlight also shifted to Mike McDaniel in Miami and, more pointedly, Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland.

Nothing is official yet, but the speculation has picked up fast. And that’s where the Browns start to come into focus. NFL insider Josina Anderson recently reported that someone around the league has indicated two teams have at least expressed early, informal interest in speaking with Bill Belichick. And Anderson suggested those teams could be Cleveland or Miami. But given the uncertainty surrounding Stefanski’s future, the Browns appear to be very much in the mix.

No offers. No negotiations. Just exploratory conversations. For now, Belichick’s contract with the UNC includes a $1 million buyout clause after the June 1, 2o25 deadline.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!