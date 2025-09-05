Browns Take Drastic Step on Stadium With Kevin Stefanski’s Side Set To Leave Cleveland

For the past few seasons, the Cleveland Browns have let the fans call the shots at midfield. Brownie the Elf, the dawg logo, or the classic helmet—fans got to vote on what should be splashed across the 50-yard line. Makes sense, if we’re being real. Cleveland’s fan base is one of the most passionate in the league, so giving them a say just feels right. And for the past three seasons, Brownie the Elf has been the clear favorite. But 2025?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, this year, the script flips. The Browns will kick off their 2025 campaign against the Bengals on Sunday. Prior to the on-field action, the Cleveland team announced that they’re returning to the classic helmet logo at the 50-yard line. Yes, the elf is gone. Just like that, the Browns have decided to take things out of the fans’ hands. It might sound dramatic, but unfortunately, Elf’s tenure in the midfield has now ended.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If we dig into the history of Brownie the Elf, the inspiration comes straight from folklore. These little creatures were said to be brown-skinned, small, dressed in ragged clothes with hoods, a bit ugly, and rocking pointed cloth shoes. Legends say they could vanish and reappear at will. But in Cleveland, the Elf took on a much lighter, playful twist. More mascot than myth. And yes, for the past few years, Brownie appeared right on the 50-yard line at the fans’ request. And in 2025, it vanished at the team’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Browns will now kick things off in 2025 with their classic helmet painted in the midfield. A plain orange with a brown and white stripe down the middle, the history of this classic helmet dates back to the team’s founding in 1946. Unlike most NFL teams, the Browns have never had a logo on the helmet. The helmet itself became their signature look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over the years, the logo has seen minor tweaks. Some liked it, others didn’t. Fast forward to now, and it’s all set to return on the Browns’ 50-yard line. That said, it’s not just the Brownie the Elf leaving; the Browns will also be officially leaving Cleveland again.

AD

Kevin Stefanski and crew set to depart for Brook Park

The Browns are set to leave the heart of Cleveland once again, this time moving just 20 minutes out to the suburb of Brook Park. Their last departure was back in 1996, and this next move is planned for 2029. The reason? Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed the Ohio State Budget, which included a $600 million allocation for the Browns, paving the way for Jimmy Haslam’s ownership group to build a brand-new stadium.

The new facility is expected to open in 2029, just as the team’s lease at their current lakefront location expires. The project includes a larger redevelopment plan featuring a 68,000-seat stadium (expandable to 75,000 for big events), plus homes, hotels, retail spaces, and more. Well, we can also expect the Browns to finally get a franchise quarterback by then. However, the decision has been met with mixed reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb expressed disappointment, stating, “I am deeply, deeply disappointed that our exhaustive efforts that the Haslam Sports Group has chosen to pursue a move to Brook Park. They had the opportunity to reinvest in Cleveland … and remain highly profitable. We put those options on the table in good faith. But unfortunately, that was not enough.”

Bibb believes that this move will “undoubtedly damage the city, county and region in a multitude of ways.” That said, the 2025 season will feature the Browns moving on from Brownie the Elf. And in a few years, the team itself will move out of the Downtown area.