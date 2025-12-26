Browns Coach Announces Aaron Rodgers Plans 2 Days in Advance as Myles Garrett Chases Steelers QB

Essentials Inside The Story What should the Browns do to defeat the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers was yet again the star performer in Week 16.

Myles Garrett is in line to make history at the Week 17 game.

Though the Cleveland Browns‘ offense has been in a laughable state, their defense has been, without question, the best unit in the league as they get set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the last time this group faced Aaron Rodgers earlier this season, things didn’t go exactly as planned. Cleveland clearly struggled to generate consistent pressure. And in the process, Rodgers repeatedly got the ball out quickly, picked apart the coverage, and kept the chains moving.

With just two days left before the home matchup against the division rival, Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver was asked the obvious question, how do you slow down a quarterback who’s elite at getting rid of the ball in a flash? Tarver didn’t sugarcoat it. He made it clear that neutralizing Rodgers is never easy before laying out how the defense plans to approach the challenge.

“One of the things that you got to do is he’s so good at changing what he’s looking at early, is you really got to be disciplined with your eyes, where you’re on the front side or the back side of the place he’s picked, and that’s easier said than done. But it’s a challenge every time you play him. And we got to defend everything inside out and start from there,” Tarver said.

To his credit, the linebackers coach wasn’t exaggerating. And you don’t need a deep dive into Aaron Rodgers’ career numbers to understand why. The answer is right there in the Steelers’ Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. In Pittsburgh’s 29–24 win, running back Jaylen Warren ripped off a crucial 45-yard touchdown. A play that looked routine on the surface but told a much bigger story once the film was rolled back.

After the game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down Rodgers’ masterclass. According to Orlovsky, Rodgers identified that Detroit’s safety was responsible for run support, which was the last line of defense if the play broke through. Before the snap, Rodgers signaled DK Metcalf to run a quick bubble route, despite having no intention of throwing the ball.

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 celebrates after the Steelers scored their first touchdown in the second quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium on December 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 15 Dolphins at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251215158

That single motion forced the safety to hesitate and drift outside, simply because he had to respect the quick-pass threat. With the safety no longer flying downhill to fill the gap, Warren hit the hole cleanly, got through the first level, and suddenly, there was nobody left to stop him. What should’ve been a standard run turned into a 45-yard touchdown.

That’s exactly what the coach meant by eye discipline. One wrong reaction, one moment of hesitation, and Rodgers makes you pay. Just like he did the last time he saw Cleveland’s defense. Back in Pittsburgh’s 23–9 Week 6 win over the Browns, Cleveland faced the same problem. Rodgers consistently got the ball out quickly, avoided pressure, and kept the offense moving. He finished the night 21-of-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception or taking a single sack.

Making matters worse, while Cleveland’s defense has been elite overall, its run defense has quietly slipped in recent weeks. Since defensive tackle Maliek Collins went down with an injury on Nov. 30 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Browns have surrendered 184, 142, and 164 rushing yards in their next three games.

So as the Steelers head into Cleveland with a chance to officially punch their playoff ticket, the equation feels familiar. Aaron Rodgers is once again at the center of it all. And while Cleveland’s linebackers are preparing for the challenge, the one figure Rodgers and Mike Tomlin will truly have their eyes on is the same as always: Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett can break the NFL single-season record against Aaron Rodgers

Myles Garrett heads into the Week 17 matchup against the Steelers sitting on 22 sacks this season. One more would push him past the current single-season record share held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt at 22.5. And while Garrett would love to do it within 16 games, that would require taking down Aaron Rodgers. Something that’s never happened before.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Garrett had sacked 31 quarterbacks, yet Rodgers’ name still wasn’t on that list. Even in their most recent meeting, Cleveland failed to record a single sack against the 42-year-old quarterback. It’s also a matchup Garrett had circled well before the season began.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” he had said ahead of the season.

Historically, Garrett has thrived against Pittsburgh. He has 13 sacks in 15 career games versus the Steelers, including four takedowns of Russell Wilson in two games last season. And with Week 17 marking Cleveland’s final home game of the year, the stage is set. A chance to break the NFL’s single-season sack record, at home, in front of his crowd, in 16 games, against Aaron Rodgers.

Whether that moment actually comes remains uncertain. Saturday’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Green Bay Packers will ultimately determine whether Rodgers even takes the field on Sunday. And if he plays, we’ll see if Garrett manages to take him down.