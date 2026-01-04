Congratulations Pour In From Patrick Mahomes as Myles Garrett Breaks NFL Sack Record Against Joe Burrow

Essentials Inside The Story Myles Garrett records his 23rd sack of the season

The milestone occurred late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals

This sack marks the 12th time Garrett has sacked Joe Burrow

Myles Garrett had been circling the record for weeks. He came up one sack short against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, then drew a blank again in Week 17 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. But in the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns’ star finally broke through. With his 23rd sack of the season, Garrett officially passed the long-standing single-season mark of 22.5, previously shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and T.J. Watt (2021).

The moment felt inevitable given how close Garrett had been. Throughout the afternoon, he repeatedly flirted with bringing down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the clock wound down in the final game of the regular season. Cleveland moved Garrett all over the front to generate pressure. On one snap, he lined up inside at defensive tackle.

On another, he came screaming through as a blitzing linebacker rather than rushing off the edge. Eventually, the persistence paid off. On 1st-and-10 late in the fourth quarter, with 5:17 remaining and the Browns holding a 17-12 lead, Garrett beat Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., slipped free, and wrapped up Burrow for the sack. After chasing it all afternoon, everything finally came together in that moment.

Seconds later, Paycor Stadium erupted. Garrett raised his arms in relief, then brought his hands together and bowed as teammates swarmed him. When Cleveland closed out the 20-18 win, his teammates lifted him onto their shoulders, celebrating the league’s new sack king. Fittingly, the milestone added another chapter to Garrett’s history with Burrow.

His 23rd sack of the 2025 season marked the 12th time he has taken down the Bengals quarterback. In the process, he broke a tie with Lamar Jackson for the most sacks Garrett has recorded against any quarterback. He also sacked Burrow last season to notch his 100th career sack in Week 16 of the 2024 campaign.

“I don’t even think about it as a want,” Garrett had told the reporters in November when asked about breaking the sack record. “I just think about something that I’m going to knock down. It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going just how far I’m going to take it. So, just going to go out there and do what I do, and whatever number I end up at.”

And after falling short in Week 17 against Pittsburgh, Garrett finally claimed the record. With 23 sacks, the title of sack king is his. And as it happened, the reaction around the league made it clear just how significant the moment was.

Patrick Mahomes joined Randy Moss to congratulate Myles Garrett

The reaction to Myles Garrett’s record didn’t take long to spill across the league. When players like Patrick Mahomes chime in, it signals more than just respect; it also signals a deeper connection. It’s recognition from someone who knows how hard it is to chase history. “Congrats! 💪🏽💪🏽 @Flash_Garrett,” Mahomes wrote, keeping it simple but loaded with meaning.

NFL legends followed quickly, and Randy Moss’ response carried a different kind of weight. Few understand dominance better. @Flash_Garrett yes sir……CONGRATULATIONS MY GUY!!” Moss posted, sounding less like an analyst and more like a peer acknowledging a standard that had been reached. That tone alone underlined how Garrett’s season resonated beyond just box scores.

For the current generation of defenders, Garrett’s achievement felt personal. Micah Parsons, himself a face of defensive excellence, didn’t hold back: “Congratulation to the Og MYLES GARRETT! #legendary @Flash_Garrett.” The message read like a passing of respect within the fraternity. One elite edge rusher recognizing another, setting the bar even higher.

Closer to home, the Browns community embraced the moment fully. Franchise icon Bernie Kosar posted, “Congrats Myles @Flash_Garrett 💪🏼🏈 #UMatter Go #Browns,” blending pride and legacy. Even Garrett’s roots weighed in, as Texas A&M Football declared, “The New Sack King. @Flash_Garrett makes the NFL Single Season Sack Record his own,” tying the moment back to where it all began. From the NFL legends to the current generation of defenders, the reaction said it all. This wasn’t just a sack record. It was a season the entire football world felt.