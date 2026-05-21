Deshaun Watson Is as Good as Gone From Browns as One Condition Stands Between Him and the Exit, Believes NFL Reporter

Back in 2022, Ken Carman admitted he would feel uncomfortable if the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson. When that move eventually happened, those concerns never really went away. Fast forward to now, and plenty has changed for both Watson and the Browns over these past few painful years. But most importantly, Watson now appears to have an edge in the race to start for Cleveland after missing significant time because of injuries. And according to Carman, if Watson does end up starting, it could mark the beginning of the end.

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“If he goes out and plays well, we’ve got a whole new set of circumstances because I don’t think he’s going to want to be here,” Carman said on 92.3 The Fan. “If he plays well again, we’re going to go through it all. If he plays well and finds a way out of here to continue his NFL career, he’s going to be on the first train out of town.”

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Ever since Watson signed his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns ahead of the 2022 season, things have largely gone downhill for both the organization and its fanbase. Between injuries and suspensions, Watson started just 19 games across his first three seasons before missing the entire 2025 campaign.

Heading into 2026, many expected Shedeur Sanders to take over the starting role in his second season. But once Cleveland opened voluntary minicamp, reports suggested Watson had the early edge over the young quarterback. His NFL experience could also play a major role, especially with Todd Monken entering his first season as the Browns’ head coach.

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But that is where Carman’s argument starts to make sense. In a best-case scenario where Watson stays healthy, starts most of the 2026 season, and plays well, there is a very real chance teams could line up for him next offseason. And if that happens, Watson himself might push for a way out of Cleveland.

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That is why starting Watson could backfire badly for the Browns in the long run. If Cleveland chooses Watson over Shedeur, they risk entering 2027 without a developed young quarterback and potentially without Watson either, at least according to Carman’s logic. In that scenario, the Browns could find themselves right back at square one.

At the same time, if Cleveland starts Shedeur instead, Watson could simply hit free agency after the 2026 season since he is entering the final year of the complicated contract he signed back in 2022. So one way or another, the Watson situation still does not look like a long-term solution for the Browns.

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Sure, the 2026 season could still bring short-term success if Watson starts and performs well. But there is no guarantee that success would carry into the future. And that is exactly why the argument for starting Shedeur continues to grow stronger. Still, based on how things currently look, the 30-year-old Watson remains the favorite to get the starting nod.

Todd Monken addresses Deshaun Watson’s 2026 season

“Big swing-and-miss.” That is how Jimmy Haslam described Deshaun Watson during the league meetings last year, and he was not wrong. Since arriving in 2022, Watson has struggled to find his footing, largely because of injuries. And when he suffered two tears in his right Achilles, it genuinely felt like both his Browns tenure and maybe even his NFL career were over.

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But fast forward to now, and Watson is back trying to make another comeback while the Browns appear willing to give him another opportunity. At the same time, it is clear that Todd Monken has no plans to hand the starting quarterback job to anyone automatically. According to the head coach, the role will be earned through open competition. Still, Monken’s recent comments made it sound like Watson could very well open the season as the starter.

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“He’s made plenty of money,” said Monken, per Mary Kay Cabot. “I think we all know that. He’s had plenty of success and has had disappointments in his career. A number of things he couldn’t control from an injury standpoint. But to come back and want to battle, want to further his career, and change the narrative, I think that’s really cool.”

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 passes the ball in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101395

And that is what makes this situation so interesting. Within a year, the same organization that publicly called Watson a “big swing-and-miss” now seems fully invested in his return. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders still has time on his side, but the way things are currently unfolding, he may have to wait a little longer for his opportunity.

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For now, as previously reported, Watson appears to hold a clear edge over the second-year quarterback. At the same time, what the 2026 season ultimately means for the 30-year-old will depend entirely on how things play out once he gets back on the field.