Deshaun Watson Is Ready to Fight as Shedeur Sanders Responds to Bad News From Browns

With Todd Monken as the head coach, quarterback uncertainty for the Cleveland Browns hasn’t gone anywhere. During his introductory press conference, though, Monken made one thing clear: the Browns’ QB1 spot is still wide open. That means Shedeur Sanders isn’t the starter right now. Neither is Dillon Gabriel. And yes, that also means Deshaun Watson will be competing for the job. And judging by his Instagram story, the quarterback is ready for it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I ain’t finna do all that popping”..tf’ we talmbout, ain’t nothing to talk about! WORK COME FIRST! MoreGLORY,” Watson captioned his IG story while sharing a photo from an indoor training facility, later adding, “Got my Combat Boots!” in the story’s comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson’s post came shortly after Monken clarified his stance on the quarterback position heading into 2026. And when you look at the situation, one thing becomes obvious: if Cleveland doesn’t draft a quarterback in April or bring in a veteran through free agency, this offseason is setting up for a three-way QB competition. And somehow, Watson will still be right at the center of it. The reasons are fairly straightforward.

ADVERTISEMENT

For starters, there’s no denying that Watson’s tenure in Cleveland hasn’t lived up to expectations. Since signing his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022, injuries have been a constant issue. In that span, he’s appeared in just 19 games, compiling a 9–10 record while throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Still, Monken has seen Deshaun Watson’s ceiling up close from the other sideline. During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Monken was there when Watson, playing through a bad ankle and fractured shoulder, returned from the locker room and went a perfect 14-of-14 in the second half to beat Baltimore in Week 10 of the 2023 season. That kind of performance matters, and it’s easy to see why Monken would want Watson firmly in the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Second, the Browns can’t escape the financial reality. Watson is entering the final year of his deal, and despite missing significant time over the last four seasons, the Browns would prefer turning a “swing-and-a-miss” into a usable quarterback rather than absorbing historic losses. Releasing him isn’t realistic. Cleveland still owes Watson $46 million in salary in 2026, and his $80.7 million cap hit would be the largest in the NFL.

If the Browns cut Watson before June 1, they’d be hit with an NFL-record $131 million dead cap charge. A post–June 1 designation would still split the damage into roughly $80 million in 2026 and $50 million in 2027. Add the fact that the 30-year-old is returning from a season-ending injury after sitting out all of 2025, and the picture becomes clear.

Even if Watson’s contract is widely viewed as the worst in NFL history, he’s still chasing an opportunity. Possibly his last one in Cleveland, something worth fighting for. And per Todd Monken, that QB1 job remains open. Whether Watson earns it is something this offseason will decide. Meanwhile, another Browns quarterback has already weighed in on Monken’s QB decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Sanders had expected Todd Monken’s quarterback decision

After failing to select Shedeur Sanders with the 141st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Todd Monken will finally get the chance to coach the quarterback. Only this time, as the Browns’ head coach. That said, Monken didn’t confirm whether Shedeur would enter his second season as the starter. During his introductory press conference, Monken made it clear:

“Like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after the press conference wrapped up, Shedeur appeared on the Up & Adams Show. When asked about Monken leaving the QB1 decision open, Shedeur admitted that it didn’t catch him off guard.

“I mean, that’s what’s expected,” Shedeur said. “I think, each and every day, I have to prove to everybody and to myself also. So, it’s kind of like having goals and accomplishing these goals, whether it’s small goals, and small goals will end up to long-term success.”

Shedeur entered the NFL with the intention of starting. That plan, however, didn’t come easily, as he began his rookie year buried on the depth chart. Still, when his opportunity arrived, he capitalized. After winning his first NFL start, the Browns didn’t wait long to name him the starter for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his numbers, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 3–4 record, were modest, Shedeur now believes he has a real chance to claim the QB1 role in 2026. Whether he secures it outright or faces stiff competition from Deshaun Watson is something this offseason will ultimately decide.