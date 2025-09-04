Deshaun Watson Issues 3-Word Message on “Commitment” As Kevin Stefanski Moves On With QB Decision

Deshaun Watson could be raring to suit up for the 2025 season, but his time under center for the Browns isn’t coming just yet. Kevin Stefanski made things official when he announced the 53-man roster. Just three quarterbacks on the squad, and Watson was pushed back to the PUP list due to his multiple injury complications. His injury doesn’t rule him out of the season. But he’ll definitely miss at least the first four games.

That naturally makes everyone wonder: Is Deshaun Watson really committed to returning to the Browns’ quarterback room? Judging by his social media, it sure looks like he is. On Thursday, September 4, Watson took to his Threads handle and shared another gem from his training sessions. “JUST STAY COMMITTED! .. 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY,” the 29-year-old wrote.

The quarterback posted over a dozen photos of himself dropping dimes at the Browns’ indoor practice facility, subtly highlighting his road to recovery with nods to biblical inspiration. “God’s plan for you is always the best. Sometimes the process is painful and hard. But don’t forget that, when God is silent, He’s doing something for you. Trust the process,” one of his posts read. Still, amid the process, training, peace, and inspiration, debates around his return are palpable.

Leading the chorus is the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. Panelists Adam “the Bull” Gerstenhaber, Jason Lloyd, and Tyvis Powell believe that Deshaun Watson’s return is highly unlikely. However, it’s the Browns we’re talking about. So yeah, they also left the door open slightly for Watson’s comeback in 2025. “He better not. We are at the point now where they have put their fanbase through enough,” Lloyd said.

“Don’t do this again. There is nothing left there. He was broken the last time we saw him. If he wants to rejuvenate his career, more power to him. But not here. I don’t think he’s ever going to play again. They drafted two rookies and the owner said it was a mistake. Does that sound like a team ready to put him back out on the field?” It surely does not sound like that, at least for now. But we can’t deny the fact that at this point, everything’s at the table.

Watson intends to return as soon as possible. And once healthy, the Browns will have to make one of the three decisions. One: keep Watson officially on the team for the season. Two: cut him and take a $131 million cap charge next year. And three: challenge him, claiming he isn’t medically cleared to play—it’s risky, but then again, it’s the Browns’ quarterback room. Every year is historic here. Not for good reasons, though. However, considering Stefanski’s QB decision, it’s unlikely for Watson to suit up in 2025.

What does Kevin Stefanski’s QB decision mean for Deshaun Watson?

Throughout the offseason, the writing was on the wall: Joe Flacco was always going to be the starting quarterback. Fast forward to now, and here we are. Stefanski named the 40-year-old QB as the QB1 for the season opener. Behind him? Dillon Gabriel serves as his backup, and Shedeur Sanders is buried in the depth chart as the third-stringer, thanks to Kenny Pickett’s trade. The narrative seems clear from here.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flacco is your Week 1 starter, but he doesn’t seem your 17-game starter (many more if the Browns make it to January). If an injury pops up or his play dips, Gabriel’s next in line, followed by Sanders as the third-stringer. Which begs the question: where does Deshaun Watson fit into this three-QB mix? He’s on the PUP list for now, but the expectation is he’ll be ready to go sometime after the first four weeks.

Well, that’s where Pickett’s trade comes in. Throughout the offseason, the Browns’ GM, Andrew Berry, remained optimistic about carrying four QBs on the final roster. Of course, the Browns currently have three QBs, and there’s no denying that. But with Pickett out of the picture, and Watson’s staggering $131 million cap hit in 2026, expect Kevin Stefanski and his crew to include the 29-year-old quarterback on the 53-man roster after the first four weeks of the regular season.