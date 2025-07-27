Deshaun Watson Makes Priorities Clear After Kevin Stefanski & Browns Announce QB Decision

Deshaun Watson had a rough year, and there’s no hiding from that. Two injuries in twelve months, endless rehab, and a quarterback room that suddenly felt more crowded than expected. The questions about his return haven’t stopped since December, and for a while, it looked like football might be slipping through his fingers. But while the field gave him setbacks, life off it gave him something solid. In early July, he and his longtime partner Jilly Anais tied the knot in a quiet Miami ceremony after six years together.

“I’m just in this bridal glow,” Jilly said ahead of her wedding in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “...I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I just can’t wait to marry the love of my life.” They skipped the big wedding spectacle. No bridal party, no grand guest list, just close family, sunshine, and a couple finally hitting pause after years in the spotlight. Then came the honeymoon: a sleek yacht floating through the South of France, warm skies overhead, and time finally on their side.

But even in that setting, surrounded by luxury and stillness, the grind never really stopped. You could tell some habits just don’t take a vacation. Recently, the couple took to their official Instagram account and shared a clip from their yacht, and wrote a short yet eye-catching caption. “Work comes first!” They wrote. The couple could be seen working out on the yacht during their honeymoon in the Mediterranean.

The Browns‘ quarterback was locked in on the stationary bike, legs churning like clockwork, while his wife, Jilly, hit the mat nearby, clutching a medicine ball and powering through a round of ab crunches. The couple moved in sync. While Jilly has been turning heads for her multi-hyphenate talent as a pop singer, model, influencer, cookbook author, and entrepreneur, Deshaun Watson has been rehabbing and grinding to make a comeback in the NFL.

Earlier, the 29-year-old quarterback claimed, “Everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me. Everyone don’t think that I can get back to where I was. But I know and I believe the work that I put in, what I believe in myself. The peace that I’ve been channeling these last couple months, I know I’m going to be way better than before.” It’s unlikely for him to start in the 2025 season, given that Kevin Stefanski’s QB room is fully stacked.

But the way things are unfolding, Watson is still optimistic about his comeback as the Browns’ signal-caller. For the time being, he’s not practicing at the Browns’ training camp.

Deshaun Watson is at camp, but he’s not practicing

Kevin Stefanski and his crew kicked off their training camp with one of the most talked-about, debated, and talented quarterback rooms. Count a couple of vets and rookies in it. And the fifth one? Well, Deshaun Watson showed up at the camp just to be on the sidelines. The crystal? Injuries. Last week, the Browns announced that they’ve placed the 29-year-old quarterback, along with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).

“We’ve placed DT Mike Hall Jr. and QB Deshaun Watson on Active/Physically Unable to Perform, WR David Bell on Active/Non-Football Injury, and waived WR Jaelen Gill,” their statement read. The writing was on the wall: Watson wasn’t supposed to participate in the camp, considering his health concerns. But it’s his 2025 comeback that has everyone talking. Will Deshaun Watson suit up this season? That’s the million-dollar question (read $230M). And right now, all signs point to nope.

Mike Florio of Pro Football observed, “If he (Watson) gets a clean bill of health, that’s going to complicate Cleveland’s plan this year. They’d love for him not to play.” Translation? Don’t expect Deshaun Watson to show up under the center in the regular season even though he becomes healthy. At least that’s what Florio believes, because of the Browns’ insurance policy.

If Watson is unable to play because of his injury, the Browns are allowed to save a lot of cash. Taking all together—his injuries, the Browns’ insurance policy, and 4 QBs—Watson might not play in the 2025 season.