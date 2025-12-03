Dillon Gabriel Aired Browns’ Dirty Laundry on Shedeur Sanders, Claims Deion’s Close Friend

Essentials Inside The Story Gabriel–Shedeur QB debate ignites after fiancée’s viral swipe

Sharpe calls out Dillon Gabriel as Browns stick with Shedeur

Locker-room tension grows with Stefanski keeping QB job week-to-week

The Browns sticking with Shedeur Sanders even after Dillon Gabriel cleared concussion protocol and then losing to the San Francisco 49ers was always going to spark a debate. What no one expected was a full-blown controversy, thanks to Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, whose comments came off as a swipe at Shedeur. Now, Deion Sanders‘ close friend, Shannon Sharpe, has jumped in, calling out Gabriel after Caswell’s posts went viral.

“How does she know that? Unless somebody’s pillow talking,” Sharpe questioned on his Nightcap podcast.

Sharpe’s reaction came after Caswell posted a TikTok captioned, “Browns lost what’s new 😂.” The Browns, with Shedeur running the offense for the second straight week, dropped their Week 13 matchup 26–8. The quarterback went 16-of-25 for 149 yards and one touchdown while taking three sacks. With Gabriel fully cleared but still on the bench, the timing of Caswell’s post raised eyebrows.

Things escalated when Caswell snapped back at a commenter.

“Everyone in the building wants him (Gabriel) to play. But you wouldn’t know that bc you’ve never played in the nfl or been a (coach) right,” his fiancée said, suggesting that the Browns are preferring Gabriel over Sanders.

Sharpe went on to call out Gabriel for letting locker-room talk drift into his personal life. For Sharpe, this getting out via Gabriel and his fiancée’s subsequent comments aired the Browns’ dirty laundry, regardless of whether it was true or not.

“That’s why I always tell family, friends, and loved ones, be mindful of what you say because whether they said it or not, it’s going back to them,” he said on his podcast.

Sharpe’s point was simple: even when a family member posts something, regardless of whether it’s true or without meaning any harm, people inside the building assume it came straight from the player. That’s why Sharpe believes Caswell’s comments “put Dillon in a bad spot.”

Shedeur Sanders got his first nod in Week 11 after Gabriel suffered a concussion the week before. In his first NFL start, the Colorado Buffaloes’ product led the Browns to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, subsequently earning the QB1 spot for a second straight week. Even after Gabriel cleared concussion protocol. In fact, Sanders has also been reported to be confirmed to get his 3rd start in their next fixture against the Titans.

With the Browns having dropped their Week 14 game, Gabriel’s fiancée is under scrutiny for her comments. As for the Browns, they’ve already cleared their stance for the fifth-rounder, as Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur the QB1 for next week’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Shedeur Sanders still has a shot to cement himself as a full-time QB1

The Browns will host the Titans in Week 14, and Shedeur Sanders will return to run the offense for the third straight time. Coach Stefanski confirmed the rookie’s role a couple of days ago.

“I’m just dealing with our football team week to week, but I’m pleased with his progress,” the head coach said. “He wants to continue to get better and better, and that’s the right attitude to have, and that’s why we’ll continue to work.”

As for the rest of the season, Stefanski didn’t reveal anything concrete. He made it clear his QB1 call will be a “week-to-week” decision moving forward. But Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added a little more context, saying she believes Shedeur will end up starting for the remainder of the season.

“I think it’s going to be Shedeur the rest of the way because I think they do see something in him, and they want to know do they need to draft a quarterback in April,” Cabot said.

Shedeur has had a mixed bag of an NFL start. The rookie stepped in for Gabriel in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens and managed just four completions on 16 attempts for 47 yards. Things flipped the following week when he got his first NFL start against the Raiders, with a win. Week 13 against the Niners brought its own struggles, but that didn’t shake his spot. It’s safe to say that Sanders is locked in to start against the Titans next week. Whether he continues to retain his spot is something we’ll have to wait and see.