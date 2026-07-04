“Don’t Know if He’s the Guy”: Shedeur Sanders’ “Franchise QB” Label Draws Verdict From Ex-Browns All-Pro

Shedeur Sanders has managed to turn heads during the offseason while competing against veteran Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback role. Heading into the training camp, however, he’s still uncertain about getting a QB1 nod from head coach Todd Monken. And amid that uncertainty, former Cleveland Browns cornerback and All-Pro, Hanford Dixon, wants Sanders to get an opportunity, but he thinks he’s not there yet.

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“I didn’t say we had him, our quarterback, our franchise quarterback,” Hanford said on BIGPLAY Cleveland. “I said, I’d like to see Shedeur get a chance, and hopefully he is the guy. I don’t know if he is the guy yet, but I’d like to give him a chance to see. But if he is the guy, I want you to come to me, and you say, ‘Hanford, I’m sorry. You were right. He is the man.'”

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The Browns have been labeled as one of the worst teams in terms of quarterback development. Sanders, meanwhile, happened to be a part of that same team when they picked him with the 144th overall in the 2025 NFL draft. And since then, all the 24-year-old signal-caller is doing is trying to get an opportunity. He did get one during his rookie year, though.

After starting as a third-stringer, Sanders got the QB1 nod and impressed everyone. By the time he finished the 2025 season, he had thrown for 1400 yards and 7 touchdowns, yes. But his 10 interceptions raised some eyebrows. However, he still managed to make everyone believe that he’s ready to lead the Browns’ offense in the 2026 season. That was until Deshaun Watson came in.

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Now, it won’t be unfair to say that Watson has probably become the only roadblock between Sanders and his starting quarterback job. Watson started the offseason as a clear favorite to run the offense come this Week 1. And during the OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, the veteran clearly outperformed the second-year signal-caller.

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Per reports, Watson threw for 90-of-133 for 13 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. Sanders, meanwhile, went 79-of-113 for 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. So, it’s safe to say that the OTAs and mandatory minicamp numbers drew a negative picture for Sanders. However, according to Mary Kay Cabot, things shifted at some point during the OTAs.

“I felt there was a paradigm shift today in this whole thing I did. It just felt like things were different today,” Cabot said, before Ashley Bastock added, “Any drill they were going at full speed, any team drill, it seemed like Shedeur was the one who was going first today.”

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So, it all comes down to opportunity for Shedeur Sanders. A portion of the NFL still believes the quarterback isn’t ready to be labeled as the Browns’ franchise quarterback. At the same time, though, the prevailing narrative surrounding Sanders is that he simply needs an opportunity, and Todd Monken should give him that chance.