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“Hate That He Would Do That”: Browns’ Todd Monken Admonishes Deshaun Watson Over His Texans-Era Comments

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 12, 2026 | 3:36 PM EDT

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“Hate That He Would Do That”: Browns’ Todd Monken Admonishes Deshaun Watson Over His Texans-Era Comments

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 12, 2026 | 3:36 PM EDT

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Even with less than a month remaining before the 2026 season starts, there will always be a debate over whether Deshaun Watson is the right person to become the starting quarterback, especially after his inconsistencies in Cleveland and multiple injuries. But if the offseason has told us anything, it’s that Watson is mentally prepared to make the most of the opportunity. That was evident in his social media posts and whenever head coach Todd Monken talked about him. However, Watson seems to have different thoughts on the matter.

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“I’m different, man. I think ever since I’ve been here early on, bringing up Houston was cool, but I’m 30 now,” Watson said when asked about whether he envisions the same playing style he had in Houston. “I had some injuries and things like that. So, my game has definitely changed. But the mentality in how I play and how I approach it doesn’t.”

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That’s probably one of the most blunt things to say when the season is almost here. However, Watson’s own assessment didn’t sit well with Coach Monken. While talking to the reporters, Monken refused to admit that Watson can’t be the QB he was with the Houston Texans.

“I would never put limitations on a player. I’d hate that he would do that,” Monken said on Wednesday. “Why can’t he be? Why can’t he play like that? I don’t know. I haven’t seen him yet. I’m not going to say he can’t until I see it. Right? Until we see it. Right? I’ve seen a lot of really good things over the course of the four or five months I’ve been here.

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“I’m not going to put that on him. If he thinks he can’t play like that, that’s on him. I think he’s done a lot of really good things athletically, making plays. We’re going to get a chance to see, right? Because we’re not live. We’ll see. We’ll see if that comes to play when we get out there and go.”

There’s no denying that Watson’s time with the Cleveland Browns has totally been a bust. At the same time, the veteran signal-caller will turn 31 in a month. While he’s competing with Shedeur Sanders for the starting quarterback role, it’s clear that Watson isn’t expecting to play the same way he did in Houston, especially after suffering multiple injuries.

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Watson’s 2023 season was cut short after he went down with a season-ending right shoulder injury. While he surely returned to start in the 2024 season, the quarterback suffered an Achilles tear, missing the rest of the season. Then, in January 2025, Watson suffered a re-rupture to his right Achilles tendon, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season. Now, he’s entering the final year of his five-year deal with the Browns.

Whether he becomes the QB1 and plays as he played with the Texans remains to be seen. Before joining the Browns, Deshaun Watson spent his first four seasons with the Texans. During the stretch, he started 53 out of 54 games and threw for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions, while earning three Pro Bowl nods and leading the league in passing yards in 2020. The 2026 season will carry significant weight for the QB after returning from injury.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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