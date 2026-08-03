“It Was a Mistake”: Todd Monken Calls Out Browns RB Quinshon Judkins for Hitting Mike Hall Jr.

The Cleveland Browns‘ first week of training camp was interesting for many reasons. All eyes were on the QB battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. However, a confrontation unfolded in practice, which also grabbed a lot of attention.

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The incident occurred on Saturday when second-year running back Quinshon Judkins delivered a hard hit on teammate Mike Hall Jr. The play quickly drew widespread criticism, and head coach Todd Monken has since addressed the incident, describing it as a mistake.

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“In the heat of the moment, what happened on the practice field, and I’ve met with Quinshon about it, there is a certain amount of regret right at the moment when it happens,” Monken said. “But we are all human, and we do make mistakes, and that’s what I always tell our team. I said, ‘You got to fight to not get hijacked emotionally in a highly emotional game, or all of us, whether it’s in our work or emotional or our personal lives, try not to get hijacked emotionally.’

“But to me, where you go from here is, we are human. I said this the other day, ‘We’re going to fall short, are you going to own it, and then are we going to fix it? And that’s just a speed bump; that’s all it is. It was a mistake.”

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The incident occurred during a non-padded practice, which is why many called out the running back. During a blocking drill, Judkins collided with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. As the clip from training camp gained traction, it showed Hall engaging with another blocker before Judkins came across and delivered a high-impact blindside block that knocked Hall to the ground.

Hall appeared shaken up immediately afterward and left the field for a short period. While he returned to team drills, the RB’s hit has sparked a debate, considering it came two days before the Browns’ scheduled first full-pads practice. According to reports, Cleveland will begin its first full-pad practice in Week 2, starting on Monday. But at the same time, Judkins and Hall’s brief altercation wasn’t the only reported incident from the Browns’ first week of training camp.

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According to reports, tensions flared between defensive lineman Sam Kamara and offensive tackle Tytus Howard. As the confrontation escalated, several teammates, including recently acquired Jared Verse and Alex Wright, rushed into the scrum before coaches and players stepped in to separate both players. And just like that, Cleveland ended its fourth training camp practice. With Week 2 now here, it would be worth watching how Todd Monken manages the team, as the Browns are all set to start their first full-padded practice.