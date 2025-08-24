Kevin Stefanski Makes Shedeur Sanders’ Future Loud & Clear as Browns QB Clears Stance on Roster Cut

The Browns just wrapped up the preseason with a perfect 3-0, and heading into Week 1, there’s a real chance they’ll roll with four quarterbacks on the active roster. Andrew Berry didn’t exactly shy away from the idea after the 19-17 win over the Rams. “We have a room that we like all the guys in there,” the GM said. “We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.” That’s classic Berry—measures, but telling.

And yes, even though Shedeur Sanders looked shaky in the finale, the rookie is still expected to lock down a roster spot. Which naturally makes you wonder: Is he still a legit contender for the QB2 role after Joe Flacco got the reins to start the season opener? Well, Kenny Pickett is unlikely to back up Flacco as he’s nursing his hamstring. But the way Dillon Gabriel balled out on Saturday just made life a whole lot tougher for Shedeur.

And Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan believes that Kevin Stefanski and the Browns got their answer with Shedeur. On the latest episode of the 92.3 The Fan, Ruiter and Nick Pedone debated if Shedeur Sanders has missed an opportunity. Pedone, while leading the charge, defended the Colorado Buffaloes product, noting, “Shedeur should’ve played that last final two-minute drive.” But Ruiter wasn’t having it.

He straight-up claimed that “I think they got their answer yesterday with Shedeur. He’s not ready. He’s not ready. Like that’s, I know you don’t want to hear that, but that’s the answer. Dillon Gabriel looks more ready to play than Shedeur Sanders does.” Training camp and preseason were supposed to settle down the Browns’ QB mess. Sure, Flacco locked up the QB1 spot, no doubt. But when you look at the crew behind him, it feels like there are way more questions than answers.

Take Pickett out of the mix, and it’s really Gabriel vs. Sanders for that QB2 spot. Early in the preseason, Shedeur looked like the guy—14-of-23 with two scores against the Panthers had him ready to roll into Week 2. Then that oblique injury hit, and suddenly the door swung open for Gabriel. He stepped in against the Eagles, went 13-of-18 for 143 yards—no touchdowns, but solid enough. That set up the preseason finale, where both rookies were supposed to show out… only one actually did.

The Browns kicked off the finale with Flacco. On three drives, Flacco went for 9-of-10 passes for 71 yards before Gabriel took the reins. The third-rounder instantly grabbed the attention as he completed 12-of-19 passes for 129 yards and 1 TD. But Shedeur? Well, on five drives, the rookie managed to complete just 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards and hit five sacks.

Stefanski, on the other hand, eventually benched Shedeur during the final two-minute drive. While many pointed out that the HC changed the offense for Shedeur, which led to his struggles. But the writing was on the wall: Gabriel has an edge over Shedeur, and that’s what Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan believes as well. As for the QB himself, he’s expected to grab a spot on the 53-man roster.

Shedeur Sanders remains optimistic about his place on the roster

The NFL teams have until Tuesday, August 26, to announce their final 53-man roster. While the Browns still have to decide whether they want to go ahead with four QBs, Shedeur Sanders is confident that he’ll eventually make it to the 53-man roster. Despite the struggles against the Rams on Saturday, the 23-year-old rookie noted that he wants to “be a player to be able to change a franchise.” Well, no doubt, the Browns actually need someone, especially in their quarterback room.

“I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work,” Sanders said when asked about his expectations of making the final squad. “I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best, and that’s all I can ask for. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong — they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It’s not my decision.”

via Imago August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250808_zma_c04_009 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

The quarterback has been a part of the crowded QB room, including Flacco, Pickett, and the fellow rookie, Gabriel. Though he turned heads in the training camp and continued doing so in the preseason opener, no doubt. But the guy had a much rougher outing against the Rams in the finale. After putting up just 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards, Shedeur thought he was going to play the final drive.

But Stefanski told the QB that Tyler Huntley will replace him. Ever since, the skepticism around his future has been palpable. With week 1 almost here, it remains to be seen how Shedeur Sanders will bounce back.