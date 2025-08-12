Kevin Stefanski Signs Another DE Hours After Myles Garrett’s 8th Speeding Violation

Months after all that buzz around the Browns‘ quarterback drama in Cleveland finally simmered down, Shedeur Sanders rolled the preseason opener and flipped the script. The rookie quarterback started and torched the Panthers with two touchdown passes in a 30-10 win that had everyone talking, and rightfully so. Now, with the regular season just around the corner, Kevin Stefanski is juggling the 53-man roster.

You can bet there will be trims and surprises as he fine-tunes the squad. And just when you think you’ve got a handle on things, another defensive end just popped up on the roster radar. On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they have signed DE Titus Leo and waived wideout Chase Cota.

