Kevin Stefanski’s QB Plans to Turn Upside Down After Browns HC Addressed Benching Shedeur Sanders

The Browns‘ preseason finale against the Rams on Saturday played the same tape we have all been witnessing. When Kevin Stefanski benched Shedeur Sanders in the final two-minute drive, the move raised more than a few eyebrows. Not that Shedeur was playing like the #legendary QB, with 3 out of 6 completions over just 14 yards. But that’s why the one moment stuck with the Dawg Pound. Some argued that coach Stefanski “Sabotaged” the rookie’s development, while others felt he handled “that situation and this whole competition horribly.”

Which naturally makes you wonder: how different will things look once we’re deeper into the season? Or worse—will the situation ever really settle? In truth, it all comes down to how Joe Flacco, the season opener starter, will perform. Why? Well, Ryan Wilson on CBS Sports recently observed that by December, the Browns would start with all four QBs. On paper, that might look like the kind of depth chart every coach dreams of. But zoom in a little closer, and it tells a different story. A tale that Stefanski actually handled this competition horribly.

“The math says that at some point, there’s going to be someone else starting quarterback, whether it’s because of poor performance or injury,” Wilson noted. “I think we’re going to see Kenny Pickett, who struggled with injuries as well. You talked about that with a hamstring injury for much of training camp and preseason. And then we’ll get an opportunity to see some of these rookies. I would not be surprised, Tommy (Tran), if by late December, early January, all four of these guys have played and maybe even started.”

At the moment, it’s officially confirmed that Flacco will start the season opener against the Bengals. To be specific, the Browns named Flacco the QB1 for the season opener only. That means Stefanski has essentially kept the door open for the other QBs—whether it’s an injury that sidelines Flacco or a stretch of poor performance that forces his hand. That’s where Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur come in.

Pickett is currently nursing his hamstring injury. So, by the time he recovers, he’ll likely be the QB2. Besides, Gabriel turned heads in the preseason finale against the Rams. The Oregon Ducks product completed 12-of-19 passes for 129 yards and also threw a passing touchdown, which puts him ahead of Shedeur Sanders in the pecking order. As for Shedeur… well, despite his poor performance, one can expect him to grab a spot in the Browns’ crowded QB room, buried in the depth chart.

Taken all together—and as Ryan Wilson noted—if Kevin Stefanski ends up starting all four QBs by December, whether because of injury or poor play, then it’s fair to say that even with four options on the roster, the HC never really managed to settle on a true QB1 contender. Meanwhile, the coach just addressed the handling of Shedeur after the rookie struggled on Saturday.

Kevin Stefanski addressed deliberately hindering Shedeur Sanders’ progress

Skip Bayless went off on the Browns after Kevin Stefanski benched Shedeur Sanders for the final two-minute drill, calling for the rookie quarterback to “get free” from Cleveland. “Shedeur has to go elsewhere. The only way to get free of this situation is to free Shedeur from Cleveland. Free him,” Bayless ranted, blasting both the team and Stefanski for yanking the fifth-rounder in crunch time. The coach’s reasoning was simple. Sanders struggled mightily in the preseason finale, taking five sacks across five drives.

When the Browns got the ball back late, Stefanski turned to Tyler Huntley instead of letting Sanders finish. The veteran delivered, moving the Browns 46 yards in six plays and setting up Andre Szmyt’s game-winning 37-yard field goal in a 19-17 victory over the Rams. Huntley’s only completion went for seven yards. But his nine-yard scramble and three Rams penalties — including a key unnecessary roughness flag — carried Cleveland into range. Sanders, meanwhile, looked every bit like a raw rookie, managing only one first down and absorbing constant pressure just weeks after a promising two-touchdown outing against Carolina.

Still, the decision sparked backlash, with critics accusing Stefanski of hindering the rookie’s development by denying him a chance to close out the game. Sanders reportedly expected to be under center for the final drive before Stefanski told him he was going with Huntley. The coach addressed the uproar afterward. He pushed back on the idea he’s stunting the rookie’s growth: “I don’t concern myself with outside types of things. But I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies,” Stefanski said.

“We’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that’s what we’ll stay committed to, and that’s what’s important to me.” Shedeur arrived in the preseason finale following an oblique injury. However, Stefanski used Shedeur in the second half when both teams played their third- and fourth-string units. The result?

Shedeur struggled in the pocket and absorbed five sacks, losing a combined 41 yards. But Stefanski believes that he’s still committed to the rookie’s development. Is he? Or is he not? That we’ll find out during the regular season.