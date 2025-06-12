Browns Make Kevin Stefanski Announcement After Breaking Silence on Shedeur Sanders’ Zero Reps

Just a few days after signing his contract extension with the Browns last summer, Kevin Stefanski traded the playbook for something a little more personal. On June 13, 2024, he and his family hosted the “Night Out by the Lake with Coach Stefanski & Friends” at Lago East Bank in Cleveland. It wasn’t a press event or fancy gala—just a relaxed evening with food, drinks, and a silent auction. And behind this event, there was an intention.

The event was the follow-up to the Keepers Foundation’s first flag‑football clinic—Cleveland’s own “Under the Lights Camp“—and served as a fundraiser to support underprivileged youth across Northeast Ohio. Stefanski and his family mixed with coaches, former players, even Browns front‑office staff, as they gathered to launch a charity effort rooted in community.

Fast forward to now, and Coach Stefanski is back at it. The Browns on Thursday announced on their social media handle that “Coach Stefanski’s Night Out by the Lake is tonight! We can’t wait to host this amazing evening in support of youth around Northeast Ohio.” The event is the part of the foundation that Kevin Stefanski, along with his wife, Michelle, and their three children, launched last year and named it The Keepers Foundation.

“Everybody knows that Bible verse about being your brother’s keeper and, really, what does that mean?” Coach Stefanski said last year. “It means looking out for somebody else. And that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do with this foundation is look out for the people that need us to look out for them the most. And that’s the kids in our communities that are underprivileged, and that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do.”

The event’s purpose? It was a relaxed evening under the sky, involving dinner, socializing, and a live auction to raise funds and awareness for underprivileged youth supported by the Keepers Foundation. Following the success of the event, Coach Stefanski is all set to continue it this year as well.

Night Out by the Lake with Coach Stefanski & Friends followed a flag-football camp held by the foundation and served as the second major event of the summer. Coach Stefanski celebrated the first event of his foundation, a flag football camp for local kids, inside the team’s stadium along with his family, former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Children of varying ages were invited to participate in the camp to run drills, learn new techniques, and, of course, make friends. The kids were coached by volunteers and some members of the team. And amidst his charity work through the Keepers Foundation, the head coach is also gearing up for the 2025 season. After all, the Browns’ QB room is the hottest topic of the offseason now.

Kevin Stefanski addressed Shedeur Sanders’ zero first-team reps

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Browns had to tackle their quarterback conundrum, given that DeShaun Watson was uncertain to return for the 2025 season. And they handled it exceptionally well. First came Kenny Pickett, followed by the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Joe Flacco, in his second stint with Cleveland. And just like that, the Browns’ quarterback room was filled with a couple of veterans.

Cue the 2025 NFL draft, and Kevin Stefanski and Co. doubled down. They picked Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and that’s where it gets pretty interesting. The fifth-round pick, Shedeur, is competing to grab the QB1 spot and has impressed everyone so far. However, he was the only QB to not receive first-team reps throughout this NFL offseason, and that has been concerning for the fans and analysts alike.

And recently, the head coach addressed why Shedeur didn’t receive first-team reps. “Like I’ve told you guys, let’s not look too much into who’s out there when. We’re in installation phase, we’re in teaching phase, so not much to look into,” Stefanski said on Wednesday after minicamp practice. And when asked if the lack of reps with the first team offense is going to impact Shedeur’s QB depth chart and his chances to start, Coach Stefanski made it clear that they’re far away from that type of thought.

“We’re so far away from that type of thought process,” the head coach added. “Honestly, we’re in our installation phase. It’s the offseason, it’s OTA, so we’re going to keep the focus there. Once you get into training camp, of course, you’re getting ready to play games and ultimately getting ready for playing the season, but right now that’s not our focus.”

With four quarterbacks vying for the starting role, Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff have a tough job to tackle ahead of the 2025 season. And looks like they’re not rushing the decision. Who’s going to lead the Browns’ offense? Flacco? Pickett? Sanders? Or maybe Gabriel? We’ll soon find out.