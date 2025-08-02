Myles Garrett Wants Micah Parsons at Browns as Cowboys DE Forces Trade – Report

Micah Parsons could’ve gone cryptic: A side-eye emoji, the ol’ peace sign, maybe a not-so-subtle blue cap post. Cowboys Nation would’ve gotten the hint. But nope. He didn’t flirt with subtlety. He flat-out said, “I no longer want to be here.” That’s not frustration, that’s finality. That clarity speaks volumes—he’s serious about how Jerry Jones dragged out his extension talks and deliberately sidelined his agent. This was no casual gripe. It was a message.

And we know that this isn’t just typical holdout drama. Emmitt Smith held out, and so did CeeDee Lamb. But none of them cracked open the strange vault Jerry Jones calls “negotiation.” Micah did. In his own words, he objected to “closed-door negotiations without my agent,” “shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line,” and “narratives created and spread to the media” that misrepresented him.

So yeah, this feels serious. In the past six months, Dallas Sports has already endured one seismic shake-up—Luka Dončić was traded. Now, Parsons seems poised to be the next big exit. If the front office doesn’t pivot fast, we could be watching yet another disaster unfold in real-time, right before the season kicks off. And get this, teams are already buzzing to snag Micah right under the Cowboys’ nose. Such as? The Cleveland Browns.

When the word broke out that Parsons is requesting a trade, it didn’t take the NFL pundits to figure out which teams would be suitable for the star pass rusher. Leading the chorus was Eric Edholm, who recently made a virtual appearance on 92.3 The Fan. When asked about the teams that might be interested in Micah, Edholm responded honestly. “There may be a certain Ohio team who populates the list,” he said. “I don’t know, there are a couple to choose from, I don’t want to give it away to you by now.”

Well, some might think of the Bengals, while others might prefer the Browns. But Edholm? Initially, he didn’t answer directly. He left it for us to take a guess. “I mean, obviously, as I kind of mentioned throughout, I’m dealing in a little skepticism, I don’t really think it’s going to happen,” he added. “Probably a team with a rookie quarterback, though, or at least a rookie quarterback projection.”

The writing is on the wall. The Browns may start their campaign with either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. Both are rookies. To spice it up, the Browns own Jacksonville’s 2026 first-rounder and their own first. They are expected to draft a QB next year as well. So, including Micah Parsons to complement Myles Garrett makes sense, at least according to Edholm. And he eventually revealed his thoughts.

“…Long short probably,” he continued, “but Miles (Garrett) was out there campaigning for Micah to get paid. I think they would love to be on the same team, just in a hypothetical dream scenario.” First things first, the Browns don’t have an ideal cap situation. Deshaun Watson is too expensive, and Garrett is costing more than $123 million in guarantees for the next few years.

But for a team that’s expected to turn to a young QB this year or the next, having two pass rushers—Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett—would be a fascinating duo. Unfair for the opposition, sure. But fascinating for Cleveland. At least, that’s what Edholm observed. And if the Browns wouldn’t trade for Micah? Well, there are a lot of fish in the sea. But one thing’s certain: Micah doesn’t want to stay in Dallas.

What led Micah Parsons to take drastic measures

On Friday (Aug. 1), The Athletic reported that, entering the second week of the training camp, the relationship between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys has been strained, which could lead the pass rusher to take drastic measures. And so it began. Immediately after, Parsons took to his official ‘X’ handle and penned down a note, stating, “I have made a tough decision, I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”

If the chatter carries weight, Parsons’ decision to request a trade was a result of numerous reasons. For starters, Parsons negotiated with the team’s owner throughout the spring. And the Cowboys believed that a deal was on the table. But did Micah get a deal? Absolutely not. The result? Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, had to chime in when the fifth-year pass rusher didn’t get a deal done. But Jerry Jones didn’t engage with the players’ agents.

Just like that, the Cowboys declined to respond to Mulugheta. Micah Parsons never got a deal. And yes, the Cowboys also refused to engage with his agent. The results seemed palpable as The Athletic reported: Micah Parsons was expected to take drastic measures. And he did. A trade request is now on the table. Will the Cowboys trade him? If yes, then where will Micah spend his fifth season? That remains to be seen.