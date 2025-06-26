Browns News: Sympathy Pours for Kevin Stefanski’s Rejected Star After 4-Word Farewell Message

When news broke that Kevin Stefanski and Co. had parted ways with defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, it hit like a sudden sting—fans knew Okoronkwo as the underdog edge-rusher who punched about his weight, brought relentless energy, and was known as a fun locker room guy who never shied away from the camera. But in Cleveland, roster moves rarely happen in isolation.

Behind the scenes, the Browns were quietly making space for a possible kicker shake-up—something that’s been brewing ever since Dustin Hopkins‘ inconsistency last season. He’d set franchise records in 2023, but last year, missed kicks and wobbling PATs made the kicking spot feel like a high-wire act. Ogbo’s release? It cleared just enough cap space to take a swing at fixing that, given that Stefanski welcomed third-year Andre Szmyt into the mix.

Still, while the move makes sense budget-wise, it’s the four-word message behind that goodbye that’s drawing much attention. Right after the Browns released Ogbo on Thursday, June 26, Ogbo took to his ‘X’ handle and wrote, “Love to the Land!” The Browns brought him in a couple of years ago, when he signed a three-year $19 million deal in 2023.

The 30-year-old defensive end was a successful rotational pass rusher, with one year still remaining on his deal. Ogbo wrapped up his first season in Cleveland, most notably playing through an injury and recording 4.5 sacks. The DE added another three sacks in the 2024 season as the Browns ranked last in the AFC North.

And now that Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have cut ties with him, the 30-year-old DE will now look for his fourth team (played with the Rams and Texans earlier) ahead of the 2025 season. The Browns made a late offseason move, no doubt. But with training camp still a few weeks away, it’s likely that Ogbo Okoronkwo will find a new team before that. Amidst this, one thing’s certain: Ogbo is getting all the love he deserves.

Browns fans chimed in to wish luck to Kevin Stefanski’s former DE

Ogbo Okoronkwo isn’t a Pro Bowler regular or headline-maker, but the former Browns defensive end is still the kind of high-motor guy Browns fans rally behind. Tough, team-first, and always wired with energy, Ogbo represented the type of grit that fans in the Dawg Pound value. So, when the news about Cleveland cutting ties with Ogbo dropped, the response from the fans wasn’t silence—it was love.

One fan put it plainly, “Good luck, you have a bright future ahead of you.” Well, that isn’t a pat on the back to someone who’s leaving the team after a couple of years; it was relief. Ogbo wasn’t cut because he felt. Nope. It was more of a strategic move for the team. That’s why comments like “We wish you the best! Sorry to see you leaving” carried that bittersweet tone.

You can feel optimism in his future, sure. But let’s face it—there’s also genuine disappointment in losing someone who left it all on the field. And the sentiment continued as another fan chimed in, rooting for his next step, writing, “Good luck in your next chapter!” That one-line farewell felt like a gentle nod from someone who’s seen Ogbo in the past couple of years on the gridiron.

And then there was acknowledgement of his everyday grind, “Thanks for the hard work @OgboOkoronkwo good luck to you bro!”—the kind of message that suggests fans didn’t just watch him play, they appreciate the sweat equity. Now, of course, the most emotionally raw of the bunch, “Damn, I’m going to miss you! Best of luck! 🧡🤎🐶“—complete with Browns-colored heart emojis and the ever-loyal dog symbol.

That message, like Ogbo’s short and sweet farewell, summed it up. No drama, no bitterness, just a whole lot of mutual respect. With that, where will we see Ogbo in the 2025 season? We’ll see.