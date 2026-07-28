“17–0 and a Super Bowl”: Deshaun Watson Given Just One Path to Earn Another Browns Contract

As expected, the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback competition has taken center stage in training camp, with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders emerging as the leading contenders. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has already made his stance clear, arguing that starting anyone other than Sanders would be “dumb.”

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His reasoning was straightforward: if Watson plays well in 2026, the Browns could find themselves needing to re-sign him next offseason. But as Orlovsky’s take gained attention, fellow ESPN insider Dan Graziano raised the bar even higher, laying out what could be an almost impossible challenge for Watson if he hopes to secure his long-term future in Cleveland.

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“Todd Monken has waited a long time to be a head coach,” Graziano said on Get Up. “He’s not going to want to say, ‘Oh, we’re going to throw in the towel this year and get the quarterback next year.’ If Deshaun Watson gives him the best chance to win games, he’s probably going to play him. But to Dan O’s (Orlovsky) point, that’s not the right call for the future of the franchise. What would Deshaun Watson have to do to convince the Browns to re-sign him after this year? Inconceivable. 17-0 and the Super Bowl, and then we can talk about it.”

Going unbeaten in the regular season and then in the postseason has happened in the NFL only once. Under Don Shula, the Miami Dolphins went 14-0 in the regular season, while ultimately winning the Super Bowl in the 1972 season. Tom Brady came close to that record when he led the New England Patriots to 16-0 in the regular season, but eventually lost the Super Bowl to Eli Manning’s New York Giants.

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For Deshaun Watson, however, the stakes are higher and almost impossible. For starters, it’s the franchise that has been known for a quarterback carousel since its inception. Meanwhile, Watson also doesn’t have a great resume, at least not with the Browns.

After signing a five-year, $230 million contract, Watson only appeared in 19 games. Considering his inconsistent performance and shoulder and Achilles injuries, his deal with Cleveland has turned out to be nothing but catastrophic.

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Now, he’s returning for the final year of his deal in 2026. While there’s no denying that Watson could start come Week 1, it’s unlikely for the Browns to retain him in 2027. For starters, Cleveland already has two young quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. On top of that, they have two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft.

Of course, that doesn’t confirm that Monken will draft a quarterback in 2027. But considering the Browns already have young quarterbacks on the roster, the NFL analysts argue it’s far better to start with Sanders than Watson.

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“You have two first-round picks next year,” Orlovsky said. “At some point, you have to look at that young player, see if he even has the potential to be your future, because what are you going to do? Deshaun? If he plays well, then you’re going to pay him again? Sheduer Sanders should be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.”

So, it’s fair to say that when Dan Graziano suggested Watson would need to go 17-0 and win a Super Bowl, he was emphasizing just how unlikely it is that the Browns will retain him beyond this season. As for who will earn the starting quarterback job in 2026, that remains one of the biggest storylines in Cleveland and is expected to dominate discussions throughout training camp.