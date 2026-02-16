Shedeur Sanders Clarifies Relationship With Dillon Gabriel & Browns Rookies as Myles Garrett Picks His Starting QB

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_066

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_066

Shedeur Sanders’ rookie season with the Cleveland Browns wasn’t exactly smooth. The fifth-round pick navigated a heated quarterback competition, absorbed his share of criticism, eventually earned a start, and even that came with raised eyebrows. Still, through the noise and scrutiny, one element quietly took shape: real chemistry within the rookie locker room, including a bond with Dillon Gabriel. In a conversation with The Athletic, when asked to name his best friend, Shedeur didn’t single anyone out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’d say the Browns’ rookie class,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur was one of seven players Cleveland selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The group featured:

Mason Graham (DT): Round 1, pick No. 5

Carson Schwesinger (LB): Round 2, pick No. 33

Quinshon Judkins (RB): Round 2, pick No. 36

Harold Fannin Jr. (TE): Round 3, pick No. 67

Dillon Gabriel (QB): Round 3, pick No. 94

Dylan Sampson (RB): Round 4, pick No. 126

Shedeur Sanders (QB): Round 5, pick No. 144

ADVERTISEMENT

After draft week, the rookies began their transition at the NFL rookie minicamp. That’s when Shedeur publicly leaned into the idea of unity. He posted a photo with teammates after Cleveland wrapped minicamp in 2025, an early signal that he valued the relationships forming inside that class.

“Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp. Great relationships was made during our time together,” Sanders wrote on ‘X.’

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Of course, relationships in a quarterback room aren’t always simple. Both Shedeur and Gabriel were part of the offseason competition. When camp settled, Gabriel emerged as Joe Flacco’s backup, while Shedeur slid down the depth chart.

But once the No. 144 overall pick got his opportunity following Gabriel’s struggles, the dynamic shifted again, and the outside noise followed. After the Browns’ Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, appeared to take aim at the situation. She suggested many inside the building preferred Gabriel as QB1 over Shedeur.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Browns lost what’s new,” she wrote. However, things escalated when she posted a comment, noting, “Actually everyone in the building wants him (Gabriel) to play. But you wouldn’t know that bc you’ve never played in the NFL or been a couch [coach].”

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 looks over the defense during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221176

Fast forward to now, and Shedeur’s recent comments add context. If there was tension, he hasn’t publicly carried it. By his account, the rookie class remains tight. And while the Browns as a team struggled under Kevin Stefanski, the rookie group made a measurable impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham posted 49 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. Schwesinger led all NFL rookies with 156 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss, adding 2.5 sacks. Offensively, production was uneven, but there were flashes. Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns. Fannin Jr. set a franchise rookie mark with 72 receptions for 731 yards and six scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback picture, however, stayed unsettled. Gabriel stepped in after Flacco faltered, finishing 110-of-185 for 937 yards and seven touchdowns across six starts. Shedeur’s numbers were modest, but the fifth-rounder showed enough poise to draw attention. Enough, in fact, that Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett believes Sanders could be under center to start the 2026 season.

Myles Garrett made a bold Shedeur Sanders statement

What was once a turbulent four-way quarterback competition has now narrowed. The Browns enter this offseason with three signal-callers on the roster. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are no longer in Cleveland. That leaves Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as the top two active options, while Deshaun Watson returns after missing the entire 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which is why the starting job remains unsettled. There’s no official QB1 stamped on the depth chart. Still, Browns defensive end and the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, made it clear the organization intends to give Shedeur a real opportunity in Year 2.

“That’s who we’re looking at as the guy,” Garrett said. “We’re gonna give him a shot to prove that he is the guy, we’re not gonna give anyone that title until they go out there and earn it. He was the last person to be on the field, and he showed some flashes, so we’re gonna give him an opportunity to show what he can really do, uncork the ball.”

Shedeur enters his second NFL season after starting the final seven games of his rookie year. During that stretch, he guided Cleveland to a 3-4 record, throwing for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The results weren’t dominant, but the flashes were there. At the same time, flashes alone don’t lock down a starting role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complicating matters further, the Browns are transitioning into a new era. Todd Monken takes over as head coach, replacing Kevin Stefanski, and he has already made it clear that the quarterback job is open. Whether that means Shedeur begins as QB1 or Cleveland heads toward another multi-man competition is something that will unfold over the coming months.