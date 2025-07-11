Shedeur Sanders’ Fate as Browns Backup Sealed After Kevin Stefanski Ended QB Battle – Report

He was a kid who shattered a 34-year-old drought the moment he stepped behind center at Jackson State, becoming the first freshman starter of the Tigers since 1987. As a freshman, Shedeur Sanders didn’t just start—he rewrote expectations with 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns, while the Tigers steamrolled to two SWAC crowns. His poise under pressure, marked by multiple 300-yard games and zero interceptions stretches proved his readiness from day one.

Fast forward to now in Cleveland, that same poise counts for almost nothing. A fifth-round pick sits beneath veterans whose resumes alone secure the upper hand. Emmanuel Acho’s words echo louder than any highlight reel: “As a 5th-round pick, it rarely matters how talented you are.” The reality is harsh—opportunity often trumps skill. “You may never even get the opportunity to win the starting job,” Acho insisted. For Shedeur, the climb from record-breaking freshman to NFL starter may never hinge on talent. It may hinge on circumstance alone.

Danny Kanell and Mike Renner recently joined CBS Sports HQ to discuss the Browns‘ starting quarterback for week 1. If you zoom in, you can feel why Sheduer isn’t the ultimate starter. “I’m going to go with the seasoned veteran of Joe Flacco,” Kanell said when asked who he thinks will be the QB1 in week 1. “The one-time elite Joe Flacco, the 40-year-old Joe Flacco.”

The writing has been on the wall ever since the Browns signed Flacco earlier this offseason. He’s a veteran, a Super Bowl champion, and has the pedigree to perform under pressure. And according to Kanell, the head coach, Kevin Stefanski, will feel safe with Flacco under center. “I’m going to say he has the edge because the tendency for head coaches to normally go to is the guy that you feel the safest with, especially in a year when you feel like you need to kind of get things started on the right track,” he added.



Kanell highly doubts whether Flacco will start in week 17 or not, but to kick off the Browns’ 2025 season? Count him in. But the NFL predictions never lack a plot twist. Enter Mike Renner, who isn’t on board with Flacco as the QB1. But don’t expect him to be on board with Shedeur Sanders as well. His QB1 prediction? Dillon Gabriel. “I just disagree that Joe Flacco at this point in his career is the safe bet,” Renner countered.

“…I’m going with Dillon Gabriel. The guy is experienced, the most experienced quarterback to ever hit the NFL. More starts in college football than anyone in college football history. I do just think his game is ready for the NFL, even if his ceiling may not be that high.” Renner further observed that in Cleveland, you’ve got to give something to the fans to excite them. Joe Flacco isn’t getting fans excited right now.

Meanwhile, Gabriel has a six-year college football experience, a 46-17 track record, over 18,500 yards, and 155 TDs. He managed to grab the media’s attention during the Browns’ practice sessions. The rookie snagged the highest attempts in the OTAs and minicamp, completed 58% of passes (48-for-83), and racked up 8 TDs. Taken all together, Danny Kanell and Mike Renner don’t think that Shedeur will be the starter in week 1. And Shedeur?

The whole sky seems to fall on his Cleveland chapter. The only NFL chapter so far.

Kevin Stefanski to cut Shedeur Sanders?

The Browns were never a quarterback-stable team. Back in those days, they lacked a franchise quarterback. Fast forward to now, and they still lack one, but now they’re struggling to pick one among a crowded QB room. Two veterans and two rookies. The kicker? Trade rumors. Last year, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins on a gigantic $180 million deal ($100 million guaranteed), only to make him the most expensive backup in 2025.

Cousins called the Falcons “misled” him and drafted a rookie QB, Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta confirmed, “We’re fine with Cousins backing up Penix.” One thing led to another, and now Cousins wants to get out of Atlanta, and the Falcons want to get rid of him. He’s too expensive. And according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, the Browns might trade for him. The plan is to reunite him with Coach Stefanski and add stability in the quarterback room.

But then again, there’s a caveat. Who’s the bait? Many believe Shedeur Sanders will be out so that a Cousins-Stefanski reunion can happen. NFL Trade Rumors suggest the Browns are considering trading the former Colorado quarterback. The vision seems palpable: he’s just 23, talented, and definitely has value elsewhere. “Trading Sanders as a rookie would be unorthodox,” the rumors suggested.

Then Chris Carter chimed in to add a layer, noting the Browns’ QB logic made sense. “If they were saying Shedeur was the starter as a fifth-rounder, you got a real problem.” Understandable. As Acho earlier claimed, “As a 5th round pick, it rarely matters how talented you are.” Taken all together, Shedeur Sanders now faces a tough situation. You’re talented and have a Prime Time surname, sure. But as things are unfolding, neither of them guarantees you employment. The analysts have spoken. We’ll see how that turns out.