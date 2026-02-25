Shedeur Sanders’ House Gets Flooded With Donations After Burglary at Browns QB’s Residence

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

If there’s one thing Shedeur Sanders likes apart from starting in the NFL, it’s gifts. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has always enjoyed them. But over the past few months, receiving gifts hasn’t just been about celebrating. It’s been about refilling his home after it was robbed in November 2025. And this week, he received tons of packages again, which he unboxed on his YouTube channel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“‘I’m very sorry to hear your house was robbed,'” Shedeur reads a fan’s note, while confirming, “Yeah, this is the house that was robbed. ‘I saw you’re asking for things. I have a shirt of your dad. Hope this helps.’ I just lived with them my whole life. ‘Hey, I also have an X account where I’ve been supporting and covering you all year.’ Thanks. Appreciate it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The burglary happened just a week before his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. On November 16, three individuals allegedly entered his home at 6:46 p.m. ET and left at 6:58 p.m.

Police did not initially disclose what was taken, but authorities later confirmed that approximately $200,000 worth of property was stolen from Sanders’ home in Granger Township, a Cleveland suburb.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Shedeur was making his NFL debut while filling in for Dillon Gabriel against the Baltimore Ravens. A day after police confirmed the details, Sanders addressed it publicly and made one thing clear. His jewelry was untouched.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I know this is a trending topic that my house got broken into,” he said. “But I’m in a mental space now to where there’s not too much that can faze me, honestly. And none of my jewelry got took anyway. By the way, none of my jewelry got took. Just caught slipping. You know, it happens.”

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 looks over the defense during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221176

Still, the loss lingered. During Christmas week, Sanders told reporters he was open to receiving gifts, acknowledging that the burglary hit harder than expected, even with an NFL paycheck of over a million dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really love gifts,” Sanders said. “I don’t think for Christmas — I got much. So if anybody out there wanna send me gifts, I’ll post my PO box online and just please send clothes, anything, jewelry, bags, ’cause my — all my bags got stolen when my house got robbed.”

Now, months later, those requests have materialized into stacks of donations. And judging by the way he’s been unboxing them, there’s a sense of closure in the process, not just replacement. Meanwhile, authorities confirmed in early 2026 that police made three arrests in connection with the burglary at Sanders’ home.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the gifts and donations are a feel-good subplot for Shedeur Sanders, the real prize, or gift, to be specific, would be locking down the starting job in Year 2. That’s the one that actually shifts narratives. And at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Andrew Berry made it clear what he expects from his quarterback heading into his second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Berry wants Shedeur Sanders to keep growing in year 2

The Browns’ first-year head coach Todd Monken has made one thing clear: the quarterback job for 2026 is still open. Nothing is penciled in. That naturally sets the stage for another offseason competition. Still, general manager Andrew Berry hasn’t been vague about what he wants from Shedeur Sanders in Year 2. Speaking to reporters at the combine, Berry said:

“The biggest thing we want to see from Shedeur is just continue to grow. I think he grew a lot from start one to start seven. Playing more efficiently, not putting the ball in harm’s way as much. The biggest thing he can do is learn the new offense and continue to work on his body physically.”

Shedeur definitely flashed in his rookie season. But efficiency wasn’t always part of the package. Berry has consistently backed him, while also pointing to areas that need tightening, especially ball security. Ten interceptions in the 2025 season tell that story plainly. Growth, not hype, is the focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

And with Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson still on the roster, plus outside speculation about another potential addition, the message from Berry is straightforward: development first. The starting role won’t be handed to anyone. It will come down to how Shedeur performs when the competition officially begins.