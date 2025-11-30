Shedeur Sanders Makes Great Personal Sacrifice for Browns as Outcast Shilo Wants Favor

Shedeur Sanders showed enough in his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders to convince the Cleveland Browns that he deserved to start another week. So even with Dillon Gabriel cleared from concussion protocol, the fifth-rounder is getting the Week 13 start against the San Francisco 49ers. But this opportunity does not come without its sacrifices.

The Browns have made a clear demand from the Colorado Buffaloes product. They want him to go to bed early. Shedeur spent Thanksgiving week with his brother, Shilo Sanders, and his mother, Pilar. And now, Shilo shared a clip of him heading to bed at 7:14 PM.

“Alright, Shedeur is getting tired now, even though it’s only 7:14,” Shilo said in the clip right after Shedeur bid goodbye to his brother and mom for a well-needed shut-eye. “His organization said he has to be in bed by 8:00 p.m. He has like stipulations and stuff, you know,” Shilo continued.

Shedeur’s decision to call it a night early actually lines up perfectly with where he is right now. After weeks of holding a clipboard, he finally got his first NFL start last week. He made the most of it, throwing 11-of-20 for 209 yards with a touchdown and a pick in Cleveland’s 24–10 win over the Raiders.

Now that Cleveland has handed him the job again for Week 13, the message is pretty clear: if he keeps this level of play going, he’s got a real shot at holding the QB1 spot for the rest of the season. Besides, ESPN has reported that the Browns are open to giving him an extended runway. But, of course, all of this hinges on how he performs on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

And judging by how this week has shaped up, Shedeur appears to be locked in. He’s doing exactly what the organization wants from him, including sticking to that early bedtime before 8 p.m. Add in another strong week of practice, his second straight taking full starter reps, and it feels like he’s lining himself up to give absolutely everything he’s got.

“Very committed to working at it, doing a great job, communicating with coaches, with the players,” the Browns’ head coach, Kevin Stefanski, said on Friday. “Good work week, but nothing different. I think any player, though, once you get one game under your belt, you got the next one coming. I think it can only help.”

That said, as the Browns prepare to host the Niners on Sunday, it’ll be intriguing to see whether Shedeur manages to repeat last week’s strong performance. After all, the Browns are betting on him, and his brother has a special demand from him, too.

Shilo Sanders wants Shedeur Sanders to pull some strings

The 2025 season has been a tough stretch for the Sanders brothers. While Shedeur has finally gotten the nod in Cleveland, his brother, Shilo, is still struggling to find a new team to kick-start his NFL career. He remains an unsigned free agent after being released by the Buccaneers. As he spent Thanksgiving week with Shedeur and his mom, Shilo led a prayer for the meal and had a request from his little brother.

“Please allow Shedeur to do his best, so he can pull some strings and get me on the Browns, too. And please make No. 21 available, somehow,” Shilo said.

After going undrafted this year, Shilo landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. But things unraveled quickly. The team cut him before Week 1, right after he was ejected from a preseason game for throwing a punch against the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he’s been on the hunt for a new landing spot.

But fast forward to now, and it looks like he’s trying a reunion of sorts. Shilo is hoping to end up on the same roster as his brother. Whether the Browns will entertain the idea of a Sanders family reunion, however, remains uncertain.