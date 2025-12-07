brand-logo
Shedeur Sanders Makes Upsetting Admission After Browns Loss as Kevin Stefanski Confirms Stance on Failed 2-Point Attempt

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 7, 2025 | 6:19 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Cleveland Browns had a chance to tie things up against the Tennessee Titans late in the fourth quarter on Sunday. But they let the moment slip away. A failed two-point conversation, one that didn’t even have Shedeur Sanders on the field, killed their shot. Now that the dust has settled, the rookie quarterback has spoken up about the botched attempt and why he wasn’t out there for it.

“If I’m out there any play, I wish I would always have the ball in my hand, but that’s not what football is,” Shedeur said. “…In any situation, of course you want to, but I know we practice something and we execute it in practice and we just didn’t seem to this day.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

