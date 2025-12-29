Shedeur Sanders Publicly Reveals Post Office Box Number After Demanding Christmas Gifts From Browns Fans

Shedeur Sanders had a Christmas week that felt oddly on brand: Quiet on the field, loud everywhere else. While he didn’t suit up on December 25, the Cleveland Browns‘ rookie quarterback still gave fans something to talk about. On Sunday, he picked up his second career NFL win, leading Cleveland to a gritty 13–6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. No fireworks. Just business. And then, almost immediately, the jokes began.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead of handing out Christmas gifts to teammates, Sanders flipped the script. Speaking at his postgame press conference, he casually asked fans to send him gifts instead, noting, “I really love gifts,” he said in his post-game conference. “I don’t think, for Christmas, I really got much. So if anybody out there want to get me gifts, I’ll post my P.O. box online. Please send clothes, jewelry, bags. All my bags got stolen when my house got robbed.”

And to his credit, Shedeur didn’t just talk: He followed through. Shortly after, he posted his P.O. box on Instagram: “PO Box 6088 Cleveland, Ohio, 44101.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, it was clear this wasn’t just a throwaway joke. The context mattered. Weeks earlier, after his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, Sanders revealed that roughly $200,000 worth of belongings had been taken while he was away with the team. Seen through that lens, the gift request felt less exaggerated and more…well, practical.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251123_kdl_al2_023057

And the Browns fans would like to take note of it. After all, even without playing on Christmas Day, Sanders still found himself at the center of the holiday conversation. Across social media, Browns fans posted videos of gift unboxings revealing his No. 12 jersey. Kids jumping around, adults flashing wrist celebrations, and some even getting emotional. For many families, it was clearly the highlight of their morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back, everything lines up. Sanders made his request clear. He shared the P.O. box, and the reason behind it was already known. His belongings were gone, taken weeks earlier while he was doing his job.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

When Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut, but had his house robbed

When Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury in Week 11, the Browns turned to Shedeur Sanders for his NFL debut. The rookie didn’t have the smoothest first outing, no sugarcoating that. But as if the on-field struggle wasn’t enough, things somehow got worse after it. The very same day Sanders took his first snap in professional football, his house was robbed. Timing couldn’t have been more brutal.

According to authorities, roughly $200,000 worth of property was stolen during the break-in. A report from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office stated that three suspects entered Sanders’ home at approximately 6:46 p.m. ET. Surveillance footage captured them moving through different parts of the house before exiting about 12 minutes later. The suspects were reportedly wearing masks and gloves and were seen leaving with Sanders’ belongings around 6:58 p.m. ET.

Fast forward to now, and that incident explains a lot. When Sanders recently joked about wanting Christmas gifts from fans, he was oddly specific. Clothes, jewelry, sure, but especially bags. After all, he lost all of them when his house was robbed. And now, the P.O. box is out there. The message has been delivered. It’s just a matter of whether Browns fans decide to come through or not.