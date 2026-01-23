Shedeur Sanders Receives Concerning Browns QB Update as Cleveland Predicted to Land Bernie Kosar ‘Regen’

With the 2026 NFL Draft just three months away, the quarterback room has somehow become the loudest conversation surrounding the Cleveland Browns. Once again. But what’s confusing is that there’s no real consensus. Some see Cleveland chasing a proven veteran, while others believe the answer still lies in the draft. Tony Pauline, EssentiallySports’ NFL draft analyst, clearly falls into the latter camp.

As things stand, the Browns are heading toward the 2026 season with Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson in the quarterback mix. Still, in his latest 2026 mock draft, Pauline floated a different possibility: Trinidad Chambliss. “Chambliss, whose draft status is still up in the air and could be for a while, played wonderfully this season,” Pauline wrote. “He brings the ‘it’ factor the quarterback spot in Cleveland has not had since Bernie Kosar.”

The draft capital makes that idea at least plausible. After a 5–12 finish in the 2025 regular season, Cleveland owns the No. 6 overall pick. On top of that, the Browns also hold the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, No. 24 overall, stemming from last year’s draft-day trade. For a franchise that hasn’t had a long-term, stabilizing presence at quarterback since Bernie Kosar, the appeal of swinging on yet another top quarterback prospect is understandable.

Pauline believes that the second selection could be where Cleveland takes its swing at Chambliss, setting up yet another quarterback competition. And if that happens, it’s hard not to wonder how comfortable Sanders’ situation really would be. Chambliss’ path hasn’t been linear. He redshirted at Ferris State Bulldogs in 2021, didn’t see the field in 2022 due to medical issues, and only began playing in 2023.

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 pumps up the Ole Miss fans of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_398 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

By 2024, he had taken over as the full-time starter, leading Ferris State to a 14–1 record while throwing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns at a 61.6% completion rate. That breakout season paved the way for his transfer to the Ole Miss Rebels in 2025. And that move is where things really took off. Although Austin Simmons opened the year as Ole Miss’ starter, that role lasted just two weeks.

Chambliss took over against Arkansas and never looked back, finishing 11–2 as a starter and guiding the Rebels to the playoffs. Along the way, he threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, while adding 527 rushing yards and eight more scores. That efficiency is exactly why Pauline views the 23-year-old as a potential fit for Cleveland.

The wrinkle, though, is timing. Chambliss is currently seeking an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA. If that request is approved and he returns to Ole Miss, his draft stock likely shifts to 2027. If not, Pauline’s projection puts him squarely in the Browns’ 2026 plans. And potentially squarely in Shedeur Sanders’ way.

At least one exec doesn’t believe the Browns will start with Shedeur Sanders

There are several reasons why Shedeur Sanders’ future as the Browns’ starting quarterback remains very much unsettled. Start with the coaching reset: Cleveland has moved on from Kevin Stefanski, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees followed him to the Atlanta Falcons. Add to that the fact that Deshaun Watson is still on the roster. And then there’s the front office stance.

General manager Andrew Berry has already made it clear the Browns aren’t locking themselves into one path, saying, “We’re going to do our work on the quarterback market.” That last point is what really clouds things for Sanders. After the 2025 season wrapped up, he made it clear he believes he’s done enough to be in the conversation.

“I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now,” the former 144th overall pick said. “So, I’m always the same, confidence-wise, I’m there. But like, that’s not in my hands. Like, that’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

Those comments came after Sanders went 3–4 as a starter, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during his rookie season. Once the focus shifts to 2026, though, the tone around Sanders changes. One NFL executive doesn’t see Cleveland heading into next season with him as the unquestioned starter.

“I just don’t think (the Browns) go into the season with Shedeur as their top option,” an NFC personnel man said to ESPN. “And getting the right quarterback in the draft isn’t a guarantee based on where they pick.”

In the end, that’s where things land: whether the Browns draft a quarterback, bring in a veteran, or stick with their current group, Sanders is expected to be competing for the job.