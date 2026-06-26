Shedeur Sanders Responds After Brother Shilo Secures Legal Victory Against $10 Trillion Auto Giant

It’s been more than two years since Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy and began navigating his financial challenges. This month, however, the former Colorado Buffaloes safety received some positive news after Mercedes-Benz Financial Services withdrew its request to repossess his vehicle. As the development became public, Sanders received an encouraging message from his brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

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“🥂 @shilosanders,” Shedeur dropped the comment on the Jasmine BRAND’s Instagram post, which broke the news.

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Mercedes-Benz Financial Services has requested repossession of the bankruptcy court, where Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy in October 2023. But they withdrew it just three days later, on June 5. At the same time, the auto giant didn’t reveal the actual reason behind the withdrawal.

Mercedes-Benz, valued at over $10 trillion globally, operates the financial services division that filed the repossession claim.

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And while there is no official confirmation whether Shilo has settled the amount due from February 2026 through May 2026, we can expect that the former NFL safety has resolved his fight with the auto giant. It all started back in May 2023, when Shilo agreed to make monthly payments after buying the car for reportedly $135,000.

However, when he allegedly defaulted on the payments this year, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services had to reach out to the bankruptcy court, considering Shilo’s bankruptcy. A similar thing happened back in April 2025 as well, when the company asked the court for the repossession of the vehicle. At that time, however, the matter was closed within six days after Deion Sanders stated that it stemmed from “disruptions in the payment process.”

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As for Shilo’s decision to file for bankruptcy, it stems from a 2016 incident involving his school’s security guard, John Darjean. According to reports, Darjean was attempting to confiscate Shilo’s phone at the direction of Deion Sanders. However, the young safety allegedly punched and elbowed him, leaving Darjean with permanent injuries.

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Darjean later filed a lawsuit against Sanders and his family. While Shilo’s parents were eventually dismissed from the case, he remained the sole defendant. The situation escalated in 2022 when Sanders failed to appear for trial. That allowed Darjean to present his evidence uncontested and secure an $11.89 million default judgment against him.

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As that happened, Shilo eventually filed for bankruptcy, while disclosing that he has roughly $320,000 in total assets. At the same time, Darjean’s attorneys called him out for his spending habits, as he was earning NIL money during his collegiate career. For now, the case is still pending, and Shilo is scheduled for his first hearing on August 31. That said, while Shilo Sanders is looking for a fresh start with a hope to get rid of debt, Darjean, meanwhile, is keen on collecting the money he’s owed.